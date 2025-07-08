Do Hemi Engines Require Premium Gas? Here's Which Rating Chrysler Recommends

The Hemi engine has been a staple of Chrysler's lineup since the 1950s, with the latest iteration featuring multiple flavors: the 5.7L, 6.4L, and supercharged 6.2L displacements. These engines are found in various Chrysler models, ranging from muscle cars to medium-duty pickup trucks, each with its own unique operating expectations. As such, these engines are both respectably powerful and versatile, with the base 5.7L producing some 395 horsepower and 410 lb/ft torque. Being that it's not a particularly specialized or unique powertrain that's found across such a broad range, these predictably don't have much in the way of fuel restrictions — but it's certainly not a one-size-fits-all. And each engine configuration also confusingly requires different minimum octane levels.

In order, Stellantis recommends 89 octane for the 5.7L, an easier 87 octane for the 6.4, and 91 octane for 5.7L engines married to manual transmissions, high-performance 6.4L engines, and the supercharged 6.2L. Additionally, the 6.2L found on the Dodge Challenger Demon 170, one of the few production cars boasting over 1,000 horsepower, is optimized for E85 ethanol fuel rather than straight gasoline. This car has a sensor that detects ethanol levels and, if the fuel contains 65% or more ethanol, all 1,025 horsepower is available. Otherwise, all Hemi engines use regular unleaded without ethanol, though other additives are also available. Let's discuss what those are on a per-engine basis, as well as why each engine uses its specific octane rating more in-depth.