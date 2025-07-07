Is The Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Tool Set Worth It? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For new auto mechanics or weekend car restoration hobbyists, a mechanic socket tool set is a great way to dip your toes into automotive work. Not everyone is willing to pay a premium for tools they're not sure they're going to use for too long. These days, there are a lot of cheap mechanic tool sets available from popular brands like Pittsburgh, Stanley, and Crescent. However, some are definitely going to be a better bang for your buck than others, like the Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Tool Set.
While they're not a household name specifically dedicated to making hand tools, Amazon Basics does boast a ton of top-rated hand tools that span wood carving chisel sets, cordless stick screwdriver sets, and precision hobby knife sets. Knowing this, it's only natural that their mechanic socket tool set also performs well in its category. Sold in three options, the cheapest available set retails for just $48.59. But for those who need a better variety, there are also 145-piece ($55.05) and 201-piece ($80.32) options available. If more sockets are needed at a lower cost, installment plan options are available for qualified customers, so you can get the 201-piece variant for just $12.74 each month for six months through Affirm.
We can't blame you if you're still on the fence about this relatively affordable socket tool set, especially because its low price point makes it sound too good to be true, but one can typically trust what user reviews have to say.
What users say about the Amazon Basic Mechanics Socket Tool Set
Collectively, buyers of the Amazon Basics Mechanic's Socket Tool Set seem to be pretty impressed with it. On Amazon, it has generated an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 11,700 (mostly) satisfied buyers. Several users sang praises for its reliability and quality, which remained suitable despite the lower price point. Although four out of five reviewers think it is worth giving 5 stars, it's still important to manage your expectations.
In particular, there are repeated concerns about the case being poorly made, specifically with how poorly its sockets fit. For example, people have reported sockets falling out upon opening. Some say that the case itself is unusable and have even returned their sets for this reason. As for the tools themselves, people have reported Allen keys rusting quickly and have even found missing parts upon arrival. In terms of preferences, one reviewer did mention that it's not ideal if you prefer 6-point sockets, since it uses 12-point. Despite these concerns, a large majority of buyers still think it's a great addition to have in your car.
On Amazon, there are some pretty big mechanics tool sets that you can choose from. However, bigger isn't always better, and you may want to get your hands on a set that has been reviewed by a meaningful number of people. Alternatively, there are a few other good options that top the online retail giant's sales rankings.
Highly-rated mechanics socket tool sets on Amazon
Ranking #1 in Amazon's Tool Set category, the $249 Craftsman 262-piece Mechanic Tool Set is definitely a fan favorite by mechanics everywhere. Boasting an average rating of 4.7 stars from 8,000+ reviews, it has everything you can expect from a good socket set, like ¼ inch, ⅜ inch, and ½ inch drive mechanics tool sets, plus low-profile 72-tooth ratchets. In terms of portability, it comes in a red, three-drawer VERSATACK Tool Box with a useful one-handed drawer locking dial and secure latches that can match the rest of your Craftsman VERSASTACK storage system. Previously, we've also mentioned how DeWalt's 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set is another great option that is highly rated across the board. On Amazon, over 11,400+ people have given it a stellar 4.8-star rating on average, with 87% even giving it a solid perfect five stars. Priced at $189.99, the set includes a durable, travel-friendly case. And if you think it's too much, it's also available in sets of 172 pieces and 205 pieces.
However, it's important to note that while Amazon's Basic Mechanics Socket Tool Set is generally perceived to be a pretty good budget option, it may still not be the best solution for you. In some cases, you may have already invested in the tools you frequently use, or don't really have the need for everything in the set. If this strikes a chord, it may be a better idea to build your own mechanic's tool kit instead.