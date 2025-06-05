What Comes In DeWalt's 247-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (And Where Can You Buy It?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At this point in the storied history of DeWalt, there's nary a job around that the company doesn't make a tool for. To the delight of the "Made in the USA" set, many of its devices are even assembled in US factories. It should go without saying that DeWalt has come a long way since company founder Raymond DeWalt patented his game-changing radial arm saw.

Despite the obvious advances made by DeWalt over the years, the company is still dedicated to developing tough, innovative tools for the DIY set as well as worksite professionals. That includes a full range of tool sets that assemble any number of must-have devices for those looking to either start their own kit or further build out one that's already in the works. Among those offerings, you'll find a few solid sets of mechanics tools that will no doubt come in handy whether you're tinkering away on your car at home or working in a proper pro garage setup.

If you're eyeing DeWalt's 247-piece kit, you should know that it includes everything from a range of ratchets and sockets to specialty nut bits, combination wrenches, hex keys, and more. You might also be interested to know that the set won't set you back too many Benjamins, with The Home Depot currently selling it for just $178.47. The set is also available through Acme Tools, Ace Tools, and Tractor Supply Co., who are selling it for $183.99, $204.35, and $210, respectively.

