What Comes In DeWalt's 247-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (And Where Can You Buy It?)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At this point in the storied history of DeWalt, there's nary a job around that the company doesn't make a tool for. To the delight of the "Made in the USA" set, many of its devices are even assembled in US factories. It should go without saying that DeWalt has come a long way since company founder Raymond DeWalt patented his game-changing radial arm saw.
Despite the obvious advances made by DeWalt over the years, the company is still dedicated to developing tough, innovative tools for the DIY set as well as worksite professionals. That includes a full range of tool sets that assemble any number of must-have devices for those looking to either start their own kit or further build out one that's already in the works. Among those offerings, you'll find a few solid sets of mechanics tools that will no doubt come in handy whether you're tinkering away on your car at home or working in a proper pro garage setup.
If you're eyeing DeWalt's 247-piece kit, you should know that it includes everything from a range of ratchets and sockets to specialty nut bits, combination wrenches, hex keys, and more. You might also be interested to know that the set won't set you back too many Benjamins, with The Home Depot currently selling it for just $178.47. The set is also available through Acme Tools, Ace Tools, and Tractor Supply Co., who are selling it for $183.99, $204.35, and $210, respectively.
Here's everything you get with DeWalt's 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set
Just FYI — though it appears that DeWalt is not currently offering its 247-piece Mechanics Tool set through its Amazon storefront, there are plenty of options listed there that will no doubt be of interest. But if it's the 247-piece set you're dying to own, you might be wondering exactly what tools are included in the kit. So, here's a detailed breakdown.
If you regularly work on cars, you know ratchets and wrenches are essential to the work. And yes, this DeWalt Mechanics Tool set includes a few of each. Among those items, you'll find 3 pear head ratchets sized 1/4 in, 3/8 in and 1/2 in, as well as 12 SAE combination wrenches in sizes 11/32 in, 3/8 in, 7/16 in, 1/2 in, 9/16 in, 5/8 in, 10mm, 11mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, and 16mm. Sockets and bits are also a big part of the kit, which includes 42 1/4 in sockets, 44 3/8 in sockets, 30 1/2 in sockets, and 3 3/8 in spark plug sockets, along with 15 nut driver bits and 44 bits in various other sizes
Apart from those absolutely essential garage tools, the DeWalt kit also includes 17 3/8 in drive tools and a set of 28 different hex keys, as well as a range of accessories and connectors. It even includes a durable hard shell case with metal latches that should ensure your full polish chrome hand tools are kept safe and secure when not in use.
Here's what real world users are saying about DeWalt's Mechanics Tool Set
With the what, where, and how much covered concerning DeWalt's 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set, the next question you might be primed to ask is whether the kit is actually worth owning. If that's the case, there are plenty of reviews posted about the set by real-world users on both DeWalt's website, as well as that of The Home Depot and Tractor Supply Co.
Those users are largely impressed with the Mechanics Tool Set, with the kit earning ratings of 4.1 stars, 4.7 stars and 4.8 stars out of 5 on those respective sites. If you're wondering why the kit is rated so much lower on the DeWalt site, it may be because it boasts considerably fewer reviews than the other sites, with 14 users chiming in compared to 211 through The Home Depot and 381 via Tractor Supply. In any case, of those who rated the Mechanics Set highly, most rave about the quality and toughness of the tools therein, as well as the variety of options that are included in the kit. Most also agree it's great for those looking to build a mechanic's tool kit.
Of the detractors, there were several negative reviews of the DeWalt kit that complained that the tools began to rust shortly after being pressed into service. There were also several reports that the hard-shell case included does not seal correctly and doesn't always secure the tools when you open and close it. There were also some who believed the set's capabilities are limited when used for automotive work.