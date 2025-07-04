Which Useful Samsung Members App Features Disappear With The Most Recent Update?
The confusingly named but highly useful Samsung Members app has long been the one-stop shop for Samsung Galaxy owners. Whether reading through community forums to troubleshoot a device, signing up for the newest One UI beta software, or browsing the latest deals on gadgets, the app makes it easy to manage your Samsung ecosystem. Lately, however, reduction seems to be the name of Samsung's game. After slimming down its phones with the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new update is stripping back some of the most useful features in Samsung Members, and we can confirm that update is now live.
A notification live in the Samsung Members app as of this writing is titled, "Notice of Discontinuation of Certain Features in Samsung Members," and informs users that a number of features will be deprecated in an update that was released during the last week of June. Specifically, the My Products and Register features that allow users to manage their Samsung devices, warranty information in My Products, and the options to book an appointment or request service for device issue are all on the chopping block. Indeed, after installing the update on an Galaxy S25 Ultra, the above features were no longer available.
Unfortunately, some of these features have already stopped working, even on phones with the older version of the app. Samsung warns that the Register feature in particular will no longer work regardless of app version. These removals mark a puzzling move for the company, as these features provided services that are ultimately still available though the Samsung website — users will simply have to hop through extra hoops to access them. With that in mind, here's what those features accomplished in more detail, and how you can replicate them online.
Say goodbye to the Samsung Members My Devices page and other features
The features removed from the Samsung Members app enabled easy device management for users with multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, TVs, and so on. The My Products feature listed a user's registered Samsung products in a single list. Tapping a device revealed its name, along with its model, serial, and IMEI numbers, which are important to have on hand when seeking support.
Meanwhile, the Register feature allowed users to easily register their Samsung devices. Following the Members update, users will need to log into their accounts on Samsung's website and manage their devices from the My Page and Products section. This is also where the warranty information can be found now that it's out of the app. Products can be registered from the Product Registration page.
As for the options to book an appointment with Samsung at one of its customer service locations, or to request service, users who need help with their device will also need to visit the web instead of the Samsung Members app. Options are accessible from the support page of the Samsung website to request service and repairs. A button labeled Find a Service Center remains in the Members app, but it is only a link to the Samsung service center locator page.
It's unclear why Samsung removed these convenient options, but the company once known for packing its devices with features has developed a recent habit of removing those that see low adoption. Bluetooth functionality, one of the best Galaxy Ultra features, was stripped from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen because too few people used it. It's likely a similar logic was followed here, and Samsung may see this as a streamlining effort.