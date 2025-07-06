What It Means When A Motorcyclist Flashes You The Peace Sign

For people who ride motorcycles, it can sometimes feel like the world is against you. Whether it's the unforgiving heat, slippery winter roads, or even just being around drivers who seem like it's their first time on the road, you're always fighting for your right to exist on what are supposedly common spaces. When you come across another motorcycle rider, it can feel like a breath of fresh air. So, how do you let them know that you're happy to have them around?

Riding a motorcycle requires a lot more mindfulness than driving a car, especially because you need to constantly balance yourself and keep your finger on the throttle. While we can all appreciate a great-sounding motorcycle, the reality is that it can be difficult to hear each other over their roar. Plus, you may be using ear protection in an effort to avoid unnecessary hearing-related issues in the future. Because of these limitations, motorcycle riders have developed quick and easy ways to express themselves with just their hands. There are many motorcycle hand signals, including the "motorcycle wave," low hand wave, and the peace sign, which is often used to give respect to a rider heading in the opposite direction from you. It is typically done with two fingers (index and middle) pointed to the ground at around a 45-degree angle. But, how did it start, when is it expected, and is it the only way you can give your regards?