Why Do Bikers Nod To The Side? Here's What It Means
Modern humans share a gesture of acknowledgement with each other that goes beyond verbal communication, or a simple handshake. That gesture is the head nod, and it can be given in passing, as a way of saying hello, or even thank you. Most people understand the nod and its meaning, but when bikers give a similar gesture, with a nod to the side, what does that mean?
According to a 2020 DaSpedza MotoVlogs video, the side nod is a gesture of respect. "It's like, I feel you, man," remarked the Australian moto-vlogger. "I go through the exact same s**t you do." GS Motorcycle Tours have also chimed in on the gesture, revealing in 2024 that the nod is primarily used in countries outside the U.S., where riders are on the left side of the road. A biker taking his or her right hand off the throttle isn't safe, so the nod is used instead, as a way of saying hello.
While the nod does happen in the states, American bikers often use their left hand with two fingers pointed down away from them, to signal the same greeting. In both cases, the move is seen as a sign of respect to other bikers.
The side nod is becoming a popular gesture for bikers in the U.S.
The side nod is a safe way of showing respect for bikers in countries that ride on the left side of the road, while two fingers pointed in a peace sign down is the American counterpart. Though both are acceptable, the question is, when did this gesture, or biker wave, actually begin?
According to Saint, a biker apparel company, the wave may have started thanks to the founders of Harley-Davidson. William Harley and Arthur Davidson would apparently do the two finger wave to each other often, and when other riders saw it, they did the same. Soon, the move became the norm. While the wave can take many different forms, the head nod is becoming a preferred way of communicating, as it's easier to do and much safer than removing one hand from the bike's controls.
Bikers addressed the nod in a 2016 Reddit thread, with one user commenting that the side nod is likely used because it's easier for other riders to see, versus a traditional nod. Another user pointed out that nodding to the side is unique and thus can't be confused with a regular nod, that may signal a driver to pull out onto the road in front of the biker.