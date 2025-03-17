Why Do Bikers Nod To The Side? Here's What It Means

Modern humans share a gesture of acknowledgement with each other that goes beyond verbal communication, or a simple handshake. That gesture is the head nod, and it can be given in passing, as a way of saying hello, or even thank you. Most people understand the nod and its meaning, but when bikers give a similar gesture, with a nod to the side, what does that mean?

According to a 2020 DaSpedza MotoVlogs video, the side nod is a gesture of respect. "It's like, I feel you, man," remarked the Australian moto-vlogger. "I go through the exact same s**t you do." GS Motorcycle Tours have also chimed in on the gesture, revealing in 2024 that the nod is primarily used in countries outside the U.S., where riders are on the left side of the road. A biker taking his or her right hand off the throttle isn't safe, so the nod is used instead, as a way of saying hello.

While the nod does happen in the states, American bikers often use their left hand with two fingers pointed down away from them, to signal the same greeting. In both cases, the move is seen as a sign of respect to other bikers.

