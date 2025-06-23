Here's How To Know If A Motorcyclist Is In Distress

Riding a motorcycle brings with it a certain sense of freedom and personal empowerment. You're one with the wind, racing down the highway, and most motorcyclists are taught important tips to mitigate danger and hazards on the road on their own. However, even the most fiercely independent motorcycle riders are still human, and like the rest of us, they can occasionally get themselves into a spot of trouble on the road.

The tricky thing about getting help when you're a motorcycle rider is that it's not as easy to signal your needs or intent to other motorists as it is when you're in a car. If your bike is suffering some manner of mechanical failure, for example, it may not be as readily apparent as a failure on a car, especially if you don't have hazard lights. This, among other reasons, are why riders make frequent use of various kinds of signals and symbols, both on and off their vehicles, to quickly communicate what they need to other motorists in cars or also on bikes. Specifically, if a motorcyclist is in some manner of distress, the common signal to be on the lookout for is a motorcycle helmet placed on the ground, away from the motorcycle itself. If you see that helmet on the road and believe you have the capacity to help, you can stop and lend a hand.