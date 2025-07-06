Yes, A Monitor Can Work Without A PC - Here Are Other Ways You Can Use It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think of a monitor, you may immediately see it as an accessory that goes along with a PC or a laptop. While it's true that picking the right display option is essential when shopping for or building a gaming PC, a monitor is simply a means to display output from a given source, and this doesn't always have to be a computer.
Some of the best 1440p monitors no longer cost an arm and a leg, and quality 1080p displays are even cheaper and can be a worthwhile investment — but if you don't have a PC available to hook it up with, what else can you use a monitor for? Turns out, there's quite a long list of possibilities, starting with perhaps the most obvious one: console gaming.
Modern consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X use the HDMI interface to display output, which is a common option on monitors as well as televisions. In fact, certain monitors with higher refresh rates and resolutions may take better advantage of consoles that are capable of delivering games at higher frame rates. Beyond video game consoles, there are various other devices you can pair with a monitor. Compatibility will depend on the connectivity options and whether the device you're trying to connect can natively support display output.
What else can you use a monitor for?
With streaming services like Netflix dominating home entertainment, you no longer need traditional cable TV to watch shows and movies. Just like how streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Roku Express can convert any old television into a smart one, hooking one up to a regular monitor will mirror the same functionality. These streaming devices are essentially tiny computers that let you connect to various streaming services and watch content. You can also connect a dedicated media player that can output via HDMI to a monitor.
If you own one of Samsung's newer flagship phones, you can actually make great use of the DeX mode by connecting your smartphone to any external display via HDMI. Then, with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, you can emulate a PC-like experience. Android 16's new desktop mode also seems promising and will expand this functionality to a greater set of devices. You can also connect your iPhone to your monitor, as long as you own one of the newer USB-C models.
Though you can get creative and try connecting other kinds of devices to your monitor, there are a few things to keep in mind. Older monitors with only VGA or DVI ports may require adapters that give you HDMI as an option. Additionally, most monitors don't come with built-in speakers and those that do are rarely good, so arranging for a pair of external speakers or headphones may be necessary if you're consuming media or playing games.