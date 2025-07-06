Yes, A Monitor Can Work Without A PC - Here Are Other Ways You Can Use It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of a monitor, you may immediately see it as an accessory that goes along with a PC or a laptop. While it's true that picking the right display option is essential when shopping for or building a gaming PC, a monitor is simply a means to display output from a given source, and this doesn't always have to be a computer.

Some of the best 1440p monitors no longer cost an arm and a leg, and quality 1080p displays are even cheaper and can be a worthwhile investment — but if you don't have a PC available to hook it up with, what else can you use a monitor for? Turns out, there's quite a long list of possibilities, starting with perhaps the most obvious one: console gaming.

Modern consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X use the HDMI interface to display output, which is a common option on monitors as well as televisions. In fact, certain monitors with higher refresh rates and resolutions may take better advantage of consoles that are capable of delivering games at higher frame rates. Beyond video game consoles, there are various other devices you can pair with a monitor. Compatibility will depend on the connectivity options and whether the device you're trying to connect can natively support display output.