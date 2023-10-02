How To Use The iPhone 15 With An External Monitor

Yes, the iPhone 15 series features a USB-C port, and you can use it to connect to an external monitor, but there are a few things that you should know first.

Since their arrival, Apple's iPhones have relied on proprietary ports for charging and data transfer. In the initial days, iPhones used to ship with a 30-pin dock connector. In 2012, the company revealed the Lightning port, one we've known and seen on Apple products like iPads and AirPods for the longest time.

This year, the company added USB-C ports across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, which not only charges your phone but lets you connect to a host of external devices, including external displays. To do this, the regular models have a USB 2.0 port, while the Pro models have a USB 3.0 port.

And even though different USB standards have data speed restrictions, both can relay video to external monitors at "up to 4K HDR through native DisplayPort output over USB-C or USB-C Digital AV Adapter," per Apple.