How Does Amazon Locker Work? (And Is It Only For Prime Members?)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's always nice to receive some stuff you've ordered from Amazon on your front porch, but the knowledge that it's just sitting there while you're out at work during the day brings certain stressors. Unfortunately, porch pirates stealing unprotected deliveries are a real threat, and while Amazon does have a procedure to report stolen packages, it's still a pain. Plus, depending on where you live, your packages could also be exposed to harsh elements like rain or snow. If you know you're not going to be able to retrieve your delivery as soon as it arrives, it would be better for it to await you in a secure location. This is the primary intended perk of Amazon Locker.
Originally rolled out in 2011, Amazon Locker has become one of the most convenient features, changing the way you shop online, with storage centers located near shopping centers and mail services. If you live in an apartment complex, there may even be a dedicated Amazon Locker for your community. This service allows you to have Amazon deliveries sent to a secure holding site, where they'll stay safe and protected until you visit to pick them up. Using Amazon Locker does not require an Amazon Prime membership and has no associated fees, so it's an excellent little bit of convenience.
Amazon Lockers hold your deliveries in a secure storage center until you pick them up
Having a package delivered to an Amazon Locker instead of your home address is very simple. All you need to do is visit the Amazon Locker locator web page and enter your address or zip code. The map will show a list of all nearby Amazon Locker locations. When you see one you like, just click the Add to address book button, and that Locker's address will be added to the list of addresses registered to your account. When you go to make an Amazon purchase, just select the Locker you picked from your address book, and your delivery will be sent there.
An Amazon delivery driver will take your delivery to the Locker you selected and place it inside one of the sealed storage cabinets. These cabinets have no handles and can't be manually opened from the outside, making it much more difficult for bad actors to swipe your stuff. Even if anyone tried, each Locker unit is equipped with a camera to help keep porch pirates away.
When your delivery arrives at an Amazon Locker, you'll receive a notification email. This email will have both a numerical code and a scannable barcode. When you go to the Locker, either scan the barcode on your phone or punch in the numerical code on the keypad next to the screen. The Locker will recognize you and pop open the cabinet where your package is stored. Just take it, close the door, and go on your merry way.
Amazon Lockers will hold any stored packages for up to three days. If it's not picked up, an Amazon delivery driver will retrieve it for return, and your money will be refunded.