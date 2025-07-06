How Does Amazon Locker Work? (And Is It Only For Prime Members?)

Having a package delivered to an Amazon Locker instead of your home address is very simple. All you need to do is visit the Amazon Locker locator web page and enter your address or zip code. The map will show a list of all nearby Amazon Locker locations. When you see one you like, just click the Add to address book button, and that Locker's address will be added to the list of addresses registered to your account. When you go to make an Amazon purchase, just select the Locker you picked from your address book, and your delivery will be sent there.

An Amazon delivery driver will take your delivery to the Locker you selected and place it inside one of the sealed storage cabinets. These cabinets have no handles and can't be manually opened from the outside, making it much more difficult for bad actors to swipe your stuff. Even if anyone tried, each Locker unit is equipped with a camera to help keep porch pirates away.

When your delivery arrives at an Amazon Locker, you'll receive a notification email. This email will have both a numerical code and a scannable barcode. When you go to the Locker, either scan the barcode on your phone or punch in the numerical code on the keypad next to the screen. The Locker will recognize you and pop open the cabinet where your package is stored. Just take it, close the door, and go on your merry way.

Amazon Lockers will hold any stored packages for up to three days. If it's not picked up, an Amazon delivery driver will retrieve it for return, and your money will be refunded.