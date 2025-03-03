Will Amazon Replace A Stolen Package? (And How To File A Claim)

Whether you're enjoying all of the perks of an Amazon Prime subscription or you just occasionally buy a product from the online retailer, when you place an order you expect it to arrive on time. Unfortunately, porch pirates have become a real problem in recent years. Many of us have seen videos captured by Ring doorbell cameras of porch pirates caught in the act, and you may have had a run-in with them stealing a package off your own doorstep.

If this has happened to you, you're not alone. According to security.org's 2024 package theft assessment, porch pirates affected an estimated 58 million Americans and helped themselves to $12 billion worth of stolen goods over the past year. Dealing with a stolen package can be a huge pain and make you wonder if online shopping is even worth it, but the good news is that Amazon has policies in place to help you get a refund or replacement.