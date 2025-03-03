Will Amazon Replace A Stolen Package? (And How To File A Claim)
Whether you're enjoying all of the perks of an Amazon Prime subscription or you just occasionally buy a product from the online retailer, when you place an order you expect it to arrive on time. Unfortunately, porch pirates have become a real problem in recent years. Many of us have seen videos captured by Ring doorbell cameras of porch pirates caught in the act, and you may have had a run-in with them stealing a package off your own doorstep.
If this has happened to you, you're not alone. According to security.org's 2024 package theft assessment, porch pirates affected an estimated 58 million Americans and helped themselves to $12 billion worth of stolen goods over the past year. Dealing with a stolen package can be a huge pain and make you wonder if online shopping is even worth it, but the good news is that Amazon has policies in place to help you get a refund or replacement.
What is Amazon's policy on replacing stolen packages?
If the item you bought was sold and fulfilled by Amazon, in almost all cases, the company will issue a refund or send a replacement. Amazon does advise customers to contact customer service within 30 days of their package going missing, but before you reach out to file a claim, Amazon recommends waiting 48 hours to see if the package is delivered (packages are sometimes marked as delivered before they actually arrive).
The process is different for packages shipped by a third-party seller: They're covered by Amazon's A-to-z Guarantee. While there's always a risk when buying TVs and other items from third-party sellers on Amazon, the A-to-z Guarantee lets you request a refund of up to $2,500 if you don't receive your package. However, instead of contacting Amazon customer service, you contact the seller directly to let them know your package was stolen. You're only eligible for this refund if three days have passed since the estimated delivery date or delivery confirmation (whichever comes first), and if the seller doesn't respond to or resolve the issue within 48 hours of reaching out.
How to file a claim for a stolen package with Amazon
Before you file a stolen package claim, double-check the shipping address on your Amazon order to confirm it was sent to the right location, check your mailbox and Amazon Message Center for notice of a delivery attempt, and ask your neighbors or anyone you live with if they accepted delivery of the package. If you've done all of those things, waited at least 48 hours, and your package still hasn't shown up, follow these steps:
- Go to amazon.com and sign into your account.
- Click the "All" menu in the left-hand corner of the screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the list and click "Your Account."
- Click "Customer Service."
- Under "Do you need help with a recent item," select the missing product.
- Click "Says delivered, but it's not here."
- Click "The package didn't arrive."
- On the "Get an answer" page, scroll down and click "I need more help."
- On the "How would you like help" page, chat with or request a phone call from a customer service associate for help filing your claim.
How to file an A-to-z Guarantee claim for a stolen package
If your package has gone missing, the seller hasn't resolved the issue, and 48 hours have passed since you first contacted the seller, you can request a refund through Amazon's A-to-z Guarantee. Your claim must be filed within 90 days of the purchase date for it to be considered. Follow these steps to file your claim:
- Go to amazon.com and sign into your account.
- Click the "All" menu in the left-hand corner of the screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the list and click "Your Account."
- Click "Your Orders," then select the order with the stolen item.
- Click "Problem with Order."
- Select "Request Refund."
- Enter any comments you'd like to leave in the text box.
- Click "Submit."
It usually takes at least a week for Amazon to review requests, and you receive an email when it makes a decision about your claim. You can also go to "Your Orders" then "Problem with Order" to check the status of your claim in the "Refund Request Status" section.
How to keep your Amazon packages from getting stolen
While it's great that Amazon makes sure customers get their money back or receive a replacement when an item is stolen, there are things you can do to decrease the likelihood of a thief stealing your package. Amazon makes it easy to track your deliveries, and you can set up delivery notifications so you know when your package arrives. If you're not home, arrange for someone to pick up the package for you, or install a video doorbell such as Wyze or Ring to act as a deterrent to would-be thieves (although some are brazen enough to steal even when they know they're being recorded).
You can also have your packages delivered to your workplace, especially if you're rarely at home during Amazon delivery hours. If you're an Amazon Prime member with a smart garage, you can use the Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to have your packages dropped off inside your garage. Amazon Lockers are another option for those with a porch pirate problem; during checkout, just select a nearby Amazon Locker instead of your usual delivery address. This service is free for Prime members, and in some locations you can access the lockers 24 hours a day.