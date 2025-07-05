Can You Add Tools To A Swiss Army Knife?
Made by knife and watchmaker Victorinox at its facility in Ibach, Switzerland, the Swiss Army Knife (SAK) has been a popular tool since it first came out in 1891. Because of its small size and variety of tools, Swiss Army knives are very useful for a wide range of tasks, including DIY repairs and everyday tasks. Depending on the model, Swiss Army Knives can have between three and 73 different functions, which include blades, scissors, screwdrivers, saws, and can and bottle openers. Despite the many tools a standard SAK has, it can still be customized in two distinct ways to add more implements or replace parts of the existing tool set.
The first method for customizing a SAK is simple and uses existing slots or spaces to attach additional tools. Starting with the corkscrew, its functionality can be improved by using it to store one of four mini-tools, which are small plastic bits with sim card pin, philips, flathead, or torx screw tips that can fit in the corkscrew helix. Next, additional tools can also be inserted into the plastic scales of the SAK, beginning with its hidden pin slot, which can be used to store a sewing needle or a pin. This overlooked space is a tiny hole located on the scale without the Victorinox logo, beside the base of the corkscrew.
Standard SAK scales have two slots; this is where the scale tools, which are the toothpick and tweezers, are stored. A common mod for the scale tools is to replace the toothpick with a fire starter, which is handy when camping. Lastly, the scales can be removed easily, and by installing aftermarket plus scales that have a third slot, another tool, like a pen, can be inserted.
A great tool made better
The second way to add more tools for a Swiss Army Knife is more complex, and requires tools and materials to complete. For this type of modification, it is important to note that it may void the lifetime warranty of Victorinox, and will require complete disassembly of the knife. To do this, the scales must first be removed to gain access to the metal case and the liners, which are held together by three brass pins. The pins can then be detached with a punch or a small nail and a hammer to push it through the other side. Once all pins are removed, the middle liners and the individual tools can be removed, and these can be replaced with other tools.
A popular modification using this method is to replace the standard main blade with other types of blades. Different in size and shape, it became a popular replacement because it can be opened one-handed. Other mods that can be done when the SAK is dismantled include replacing the stock aluminum liners with brass or other materials, and replacing the stock plastic scales with bolted-on titanium, wood, or brass scales.
Swiss Army Knives come in different sizes, including smaller versions ideal as keychains, and the ability to customize it, allows the tool to be tailored to the individual's unique requirements and preferences. By modifying a SAK, it can improve both its functionality and appearance, and increase its durability by using stronger materials. Modifying SAKs is a great hobby because it allows its owners to create one-of-a-kind tools with features not found on standard Swiss Army Knives, making it an even more specialized tool.