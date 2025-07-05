Can You Add Tools To A Swiss Army Knife?

Made by knife and watchmaker Victorinox at its facility in Ibach, Switzerland, the Swiss Army Knife (SAK) has been a popular tool since it first came out in 1891. Because of its small size and variety of tools, Swiss Army knives are very useful for a wide range of tasks, including DIY repairs and everyday tasks. Depending on the model, Swiss Army Knives can have between three and 73 different functions, which include blades, scissors, screwdrivers, saws, and can and bottle openers. Despite the many tools a standard SAK has, it can still be customized in two distinct ways to add more implements or replace parts of the existing tool set.

The first method for customizing a SAK is simple and uses existing slots or spaces to attach additional tools. Starting with the corkscrew, its functionality can be improved by using it to store one of four mini-tools, which are small plastic bits with sim card pin, philips, flathead, or torx screw tips that can fit in the corkscrew helix. Next, additional tools can also be inserted into the plastic scales of the SAK, beginning with its hidden pin slot, which can be used to store a sewing needle or a pin. This overlooked space is a tiny hole located on the scale without the Victorinox logo, beside the base of the corkscrew.

Standard SAK scales have two slots; this is where the scale tools, which are the toothpick and tweezers, are stored. A common mod for the scale tools is to replace the toothpick with a fire starter, which is handy when camping. Lastly, the scales can be removed easily, and by installing aftermarket plus scales that have a third slot, another tool, like a pen, can be inserted.