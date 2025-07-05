Does Ford Make An EcoBoost Hybrid?

These days, most automakers around the world feature several "economy-based" models, and Ford is no exception. In fact, it was the driving force behind the development of its turbocharged EcoBoost engine line — making a fuel-efficient powertrain that doesn't skimp on excitement or functionality. Whether or not they succeeded is a case-by-case basis, with the EcoBoost encompassing a whole plethora of different configurations.

One of the EcoBoost's best-received incarnations pairs it with Ford's hybrid powertrain, combining the electric motor's instant torque delivery with the high-end fuel economy of a small-displacement turbocharged engine. Called the PowerBoost, Ford introduced the option for the 2021 F-150, with the powertrain remaining a staple of the model line ever since. According to Ford's original press release, it represents the most torque a standard-model F-150 ever boasted thanks to the electric motor, with a combined 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. Not quite Ford Lightning levels of torque, but certainly respectable figures for its class. The PowerBoost replaced the outgoing Power Stroke turbo diesel engine option for the F-150, which was discontinued for model year 2021 due to low customer demand in favor of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost.

In theory, this powertrain combines the merits of a diesel and the EcoBoost, rounding out the model line's diverse selection of engine options with something more optimized for economy-minded towing performance. Here's how it works and whether or not it performs this job as well as advertised.