Private Jet Pilots Are Different From Commercial Pilots - Here's How

The main distinction is that only licensed commercial pilots are able to accept compensation for flying a plane; for that they go through a more rigorous certification process than recreational pilots. The exact procedure differs depending on the type of aircraft you want to operate, and according to the Federal Aviation Administration website, "If you are interested in flying ultralight vehicles, you don't need a pilot's license." All pilots must pass a medical evaluation and obtain a student certificate before flying solo. Training for a private pilot's license can be completed in about 40 hours, while commercial pilots must accumulate at least 250 flight hours in addition to first officer, instrument navigation, and TAA (Technically Advanced Airplane) training.

There are several levels of certification in between the PPL (Private Pilot's License) and the top-level ATPL (Airline Transport Pilot License), with various restrictions and privileges to each. If you want to fly your own private plane, you'll only need to earn a PPL. Earning a CPL (Commercial Pilot's License) requires English proficiency, 40 hours of ground school followed by a written exam, and at least 250 hours of flight time after that. Some of those 250 hours must be dedicated to instrument, cross-country, and solo flying. Once these minimums are met, there's a two-hour oral exam followed by another test in the cockpit. Recreational pilots can only carry one other passenger and must cover at least half of all flight costs; they may serve as the captain of an aircraft as long as it's within 50 miles of the originating airport, and for longer distances if other conditions are met. The ATPL requires at least 1,500 hours of flight time, which can be accumulated while familiarizing oneself with different aircraft.