What Does USS Stand For On A Navy Ship?

The names, hull numbers, and abbreviations that come before a warship's name have been going on for centuries, making the tradition of naming a ship, in a word — complicated. For instance, ships in the British Royal Navy have been adorned with HMS since 1790, which stands for "Her Majesty's Ship" or "His Majesty's Ship," depending on the reigning monarch at the time the ship is commissioned. The United States uses USS, which stands for "United States Ship."

Don't forget the "SS" nomenclature either — we know your mind probably just jumped to the SS Minnow from "Gilligan's Island," a ship that ironically wasn't powered by steam. Most but not all of the world's navies use abbreviations to identify the nation from which their ships hail. Argentina uses ARA (Armada de la República Argentina), while New Zealand uses HMNZS, Canadian ships use HMCS, and both India and Israel use INS.

A commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy is one placed into active service via a ceremony that has been a tradition since 1775. Vessels operated by civilians as part of the Military Sealift Command (or other commands) are considered "active status, in service." Lacking a commission, they're referred to as a "United States Naval Ship" (USNS). Other Navy vessels that fall into this "in service but not commissioned" status are identified by their name (if they have one) and hull number and don't earn the USS prefix.