What Does SS Stand For On A Ship?

If you're a fan of maritime engineering, you've almost definitely noticed the prefix "SS" on an older, private vessel. It's a little bit of flavoring that helps make a boat seem more prestigious and official. Of course, you can't just put an abbreviation on something for no reason. It has to stand for something, or it's nothing but unnecessary set dressing.

The process of putting "SS" on ships has been around for hundreds of years, dating all the way back to the age of steam-powered vessels. As a result, the precise meaning of SS has become somewhat lost in translation, and a lot of boats don't bother with it anymore. In its heyday, though, the SS abbreviation was actually a valuable means of identifying a ship's capabilities and intent in the water at a casual glance. The practice of placing SS before a water vessel's name dates all the way back to the age of steamships. In fact, that's what SS originally stood for: "steamship."