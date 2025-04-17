Why Do British Ships Have HMS In Their Names?

Great Britain, unsurprisingly for an island nation that sees a legendary amount of rain, has quite the water affinity. There's just no separating the British from their seafaring heritage, as has been the case ever since the notorious King Henry VIII established the Royal Navy. His daughter, Queen Elizabeth I, later used it to defeat the Spanish Armada, the sort of feat that continues to give the British all sorts of waves-ruling notions centuries later.

Advertisement

One curious thing about British ships you might have noticed is their names, and the prefix "HMS." The reason for this, as would surely please the covetous Henry, is that this is an abbreviation of His Majesty's Ship. Should the current monarch be female instead, it would be Her Majesty's Ship, just as the U.K. national anthem "God Save The King" (or "God Save the Queen") is conveniently interchangeable, too.

Naming conventions for ships, however, are more complicated than you might think. We've already answered what SS means on ships. Though iconic British vessels such as HMS Victory — on which Adm. Horatio Nelson triumphed at the Battle of Trafalgar — bear the prefix, not all ships from the U.K. do. Technically, it isn't only British ships that bear it either, as Commonwealth nations also adapt this term in their own navies.

Advertisement