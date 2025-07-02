Toyota RAV4 Vs. Nissan Rogue: Which Compact SUV Is Best For You?

If you're looking for a compact SUV, there are a seemingly endless number of choices. Nearly every automaker has honed its particular recipe for SUV success over the years, with many brands offering a spacious and comfortable SUV for consumers. They cover the spectrum of pricing too, with lots of upscale and expensive options balanced out by attainable and reasonably priced models. This makes for a lot of tough competition in the class.

Toyota's RAV4 is in a relatively stable position at the top of that class. It's one of the most popular vehicles in America — so popular, in fact, that it dethroned the Ford F-150 as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2024. There are, however, some appealing options in the class that can keep the RAV4 on its toes. The Nissan Rogue, for example, has recently been updated with more adventure-friendly features and driver-assistance tech. It's also very reasonably priced, undercutting several rivals with similar equipment. If you're looking to spend a bit less upfront, the Rogue might be the right SUV, but the RAV4 has a fuel economy advantage thanks to available hybrid trims.

A quick note before we break down the differences between these two vehicles: Toyota has recently redesigned the RAV4 with lots of new touches, but the newest 2026 models haven't arrived yet. So, for this comparison, we'll compare the current 2025 RAV4 and how it stacks up against the 2025 Rogue.