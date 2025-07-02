Toyota RAV4 Vs. Nissan Rogue: Which Compact SUV Is Best For You?
If you're looking for a compact SUV, there are a seemingly endless number of choices. Nearly every automaker has honed its particular recipe for SUV success over the years, with many brands offering a spacious and comfortable SUV for consumers. They cover the spectrum of pricing too, with lots of upscale and expensive options balanced out by attainable and reasonably priced models. This makes for a lot of tough competition in the class.
Toyota's RAV4 is in a relatively stable position at the top of that class. It's one of the most popular vehicles in America — so popular, in fact, that it dethroned the Ford F-150 as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2024. There are, however, some appealing options in the class that can keep the RAV4 on its toes. The Nissan Rogue, for example, has recently been updated with more adventure-friendly features and driver-assistance tech. It's also very reasonably priced, undercutting several rivals with similar equipment. If you're looking to spend a bit less upfront, the Rogue might be the right SUV, but the RAV4 has a fuel economy advantage thanks to available hybrid trims.
A quick note before we break down the differences between these two vehicles: Toyota has recently redesigned the RAV4 with lots of new touches, but the newest 2026 models haven't arrived yet. So, for this comparison, we'll compare the current 2025 RAV4 and how it stacks up against the 2025 Rogue.
Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid is the more economical choice
The standard 2025 RAV4 comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes a respectable 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The Hybrid version offers a bit more power, combining the 2.5-liter engine with a hybrid system for a total output of 219 hp. Torque drops a bit to 163 lb-ft, but that's still adequate for the RAV4. According to the EPA, RAV4 Hybrid models can return as high as 39 mpg combined (41 city/38 highway), which is impressive for the class and a big jump over non-hybrid versions, which range between 28 and 30 mpg combined. Then, there's the RAV4 plug-in hybrid model with 42 miles of EV range and 302 hp. Toyota's fuel-economy estimates put it at 40 mpg combined, which gives it a distinct advantage in the class.
In contrast, the Rogue is only available with a single powertrain. It's a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque, which are respectable numbers compared to the RAV4's non-PHEV powertrains. Depending on trim selection, the Rogue's 1.5-liter engine returns anywhere between 29 and 33 mpg combined, according to EPA estimates. That's a better average than the standard RAV4, but not quite close enough to the Hybrid model to make the grade. So, if you're looking for decent fuel economy, the Nissan will get the job done, but the more efficient Toyota is the better choice.
The Nissan Rogue is cheaper, but not by that much
We've recently driven examples of both the RAV4 and the Rogue and liked them both. When Chris Davies tested the RAV4 Hybrid, he noted that the electrification made the daily driving experience better, even if the RAV4 wasn't particularly entertaining either way. The RAV4's tech is also a bit outdated, though hopefully that will change in the new, redesigned 2026 model. Pricing for the RAV4 varies quite significantly. Entry-level RAV4 LE models with front-wheel drive have a base MSRP of $29,250 (plus $1,450 destination fee). At the top of the RAV4 Hybrid's range is the Limited model, which is priced at $40,605 (before $1,450 destination). The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE, however, has a starting price of $48,135 (plus $1,450 destination). For an SUV without a luxury badge, that's a pretty hefty price.
When SlashGear's Alex Hevesy tested out the Rogue, he found it to be generally likable, but not very inspiring overall. He also lamented the lack of an available hybrid option, which drives home the RAV4's advantage in this space. The base Rogue S has a starting price of $29,980 (plus $1,390 destination fee), which is higher than the base RAV4, but top-trim Rogue Platinum models are a bit more competitive at $39,980 (before $1,390 destination). The Rogue significantly undercuts the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, but price differences between the two models are only a few hundred dollars across the rest of the range — not enough to steer us away from the RAV4 Hybrid's excellent fuel economy.