What It Means If The Two Middle Lights Are Flashing On Your Ryobi Battery
Gone are the days of inhaling fumes every time you need to use a power tool to cut your grass or blow the leaves in your back yard. These days, there are multiple power tool brands offering interchangeable battery systems for their portfolio of tools, such as Ryobi. Although to maximize their lifespans, it's important to use, store, and maintain your power tools properly, especially its battery. Unless, of course, you want to encounter a fully charged Ryobi battery that isn't working, or worse, be met with an accident.
Unfortunately, even authentic Ryobi batteries have been known to explode in the past. Similar to other lithium batteries, even Ryobi batteries are at risk of everything from degradation to combustion. Apart from this, these power tool batteries are also prone to freezing, which means you'll need to warm it up before going all out with your work. While some accidents may be difficult to avoid, one quick way to prevent any unwanted trouble is by paying attention to any warnings that it might be giving off, such as when its LED lights are flashing. When the two inner LEDs are flashing, it's actually a sign that your Ryobi's battery protection mechanism is working. According to Ryobi, this simply means that overcurrent protection for your battery is activated, which is a way to protect the battery itself and your Ryobi power tool from excessive and potentially damaging power. If this happens to you, don't worry. It's a straightforward fix.
How to fix a Ryobi battery experiencing overcurrent protection
Thankfully, there's a quick way to get it back in working order in just a few blinks. To do this, Ryobi mentions that all you have to do is remove it from your tool and wait around 10 seconds. Afterwards, when it has cooled down a little, you can attempt to re-insert it. If this doesn't work right away, you can try this again for a second time. Alternatively, if the other LEDs on your Ryobi battery are flashing as well, it could mean another set of problems. For example, Ryobi shares that if the first and last LEDs are flashing instead, you might be dealing with another problem: overheating. Similarly, all LEDs flashing could mean this too. If you're experiencing this issue, the waiting time for it to be resolved will take much longer. In this case, Ryobi recommends letting the battery cool down for at least 15 minutes before you do anything with it.
That said, if you consistently encounter issues with your battery, you may want to have a good look at its authenticity. Buying Ryobi batteries on Amazon can be iffy because the retail giant isn't considered an official distributor by the power tool brand. If you did not purchase your Ryobi batteries from the right sources, it's possible that it's not an authentic product, is actually refurbished, or did not pass the necessary safety checks for usage with your Ryobi power tools.