Can Ryobi Batteries Freeze? Here's What You Need To Know

Ryobi has earned its place among the prominent tool brands on the market, and for good reason. It has very much stuck with industry trends, like offering a wide array of tools, pricing them competitively, and, of course, putting the bulk of its power tools on a cordless system. That means that once you find the right battery for your Ryobi tool, so long as it's charged and the tool itself is in usable shape, you can get all kinds of work done without cords in the way. However, the work doesn't stop once the job is done. Not only do you need to take care of your tools, but your batteries, too.

Despite their power and durability, Ryobi batteries need to be treated properly. First and foremost, one should be mindful of the temperatures they're used and stored in. For those concerned about batteries freezing if left in chilly temperatures, though, you don't have to worry. While there is liquid within a lithium-ion battery, specifically a liquid electrolyte such as LiPF6, LiBF4, or LiClO4, this liquid isn't prone to freezing in even the most frigid winter temperatures. With that said, just because Ryobi lithium-ion batteries can't freeze doesn't mean the cold won't impact their performance.

The last thing you want to do is leave a Ryobi battery to fend for itself in the cold. Ultimately, low temperatures will affect it over time in more ways than one.

