Here's How To Clean Your Ryobi Caulk Gun After Using It

Whether it is to seal windows, weatherproof your roof, or make your bathroom tiles fit together perfectly, there are plenty of reasons why a caulking gun belongs in your tool box. These days, there are different types of caulking guns to choose from, such as old-school manual caulking guns, air-powered caulking guns, or sausage pack caulking guns. But if you're already an owner of the Ryobi 18V ONE+ line battery system, you may already have the Ryobi 18V Caulk Gun in your arsenal.

One of the most useful DIY cordless tools from the power tool manufacturer, it fits the sweet spot between casual DIYers looking to maintain their homes to people who are still building projects that need to seal things a lot. Weighing just over 4 lbs for the tool and 1.5 Ah battery, it's a pretty light tool, but you do need to consider the weight of your caulk tube as well. Apart from caulk, it's designed to push out sealants and adhesives with an impressive 225 kg of force. With an additional lock-on switch, there's an added layer of protection that prevents unwanted starts. And to make it even easier for you, it has a puncture tool and adjustable speed options.

In general, we've mentioned before that it's well-reviewed across retailers, although some users have noted that it has an issue with dispensing faster than necessary. Because of this, it's not surprising if your caulking gun needs a proper clean more often than you think.