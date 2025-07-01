Here's How To Clean Your Ryobi Caulk Gun After Using It
Whether it is to seal windows, weatherproof your roof, or make your bathroom tiles fit together perfectly, there are plenty of reasons why a caulking gun belongs in your tool box. These days, there are different types of caulking guns to choose from, such as old-school manual caulking guns, air-powered caulking guns, or sausage pack caulking guns. But if you're already an owner of the Ryobi 18V ONE+ line battery system, you may already have the Ryobi 18V Caulk Gun in your arsenal.
One of the most useful DIY cordless tools from the power tool manufacturer, it fits the sweet spot between casual DIYers looking to maintain their homes to people who are still building projects that need to seal things a lot. Weighing just over 4 lbs for the tool and 1.5 Ah battery, it's a pretty light tool, but you do need to consider the weight of your caulk tube as well. Apart from caulk, it's designed to push out sealants and adhesives with an impressive 225 kg of force. With an additional lock-on switch, there's an added layer of protection that prevents unwanted starts. And to make it even easier for you, it has a puncture tool and adjustable speed options.
In general, we've mentioned before that it's well-reviewed across retailers, although some users have noted that it has an issue with dispensing faster than necessary. Because of this, it's not surprising if your caulking gun needs a proper clean more often than you think.
What you need to clean your Ryobi caulking gun
When your caulking gun is not cleaned properly, you put your power tool at risk of clogging, which leads to not just poor caulking performance, but also expedites its breakdown. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to clean it yourself, and you can save yourself a few bucks by not having to replace it sooner. So, if you just finished a caulking project, here's what you need to gather before you can get your gun sparkling again.
If you're particular about keeping your hands wrinkle-free, a good pair of gloves should be on your list. Next, if you notice there is any hardened material from your project, you can look for scraping tools, which can be anything from an old toothbrush, plastic putty knife, to even your Swiss Army Knife. Then, you should grab some paper towels or rags, which can be useful for wiping things.
Depending on the type of caulk, adhesive, or sealant you use with your Ryobi caulking gun, the best cleaning solutions may vary. In general, Ryobi recommends using mineral spirits, but in some cases, warm water with soap may already be enough if it has been used with water-based materials. And of course, we've mentioned before how WD-40 can be your best friend during a caulking gun clean up for both breaking down tough spots.
Steps for cleaning your Ryobi Caulking Gun
The first and most obvious thing you should do is to remove the cartridge. During this process, it's important to wipe away the excess caulk, adhesive, or sealant. When doing this, you may want to get a paper towel to wipe off excess that can get on the rest of your tool. Afterward, Ryobi recommends removing the battery completely to avoid any unexpected damage. Like many power tools, batteries can be sensitive when exposed to moisture or wet.
For any buildup, you can spray some WD-40 and wait a few minutes for it to soften. Afterward, you might need to employ some of the scraping tools, like your multi-tool, spatula, or wire brushes, to get any dried buildup out of the way. When using blades, it's best to avoid being too aggressive so you don't end up damaging the tool itself. If you're using a reusable nozzle, you can let it soak for a bit in the right cleaning solution, whether it's soapy water or mineral spirits.
Similar to maintaining your Ryobi power tools, cleaning is only part of the equation. Apart from this, you'll want to make sure you're using it correctly and storing your batteries properly. Not to mention, it's always a good idea to regularly inspect your caulking gun for any problems. By taking the time to do so, you can repair or replace it and won't find yourself without one when you need it right away.