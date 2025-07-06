13 Gadgets Every Marvel Fanatic Will Want To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are good things and bad things about not living in the Marvel universe. We don't have to worry about supervillain insurance or constant incursions from intergalactic and interdimensional invaders, but we also don't get all the cool gadgets and gizmos. Fortunately, we do have access to collectibles inspired by comic book exploits.

For the discerning comics collector looking to immerse themselves in their favorite adventures, we've compiled a list of high-tech comic book recreations and more conventional tech with a comics-themed twist. We've intentionally left some items off this list for practical reasons. While you could spend $15,000 on an interactive full-body Iron Man suit, that's a little outside most of our budgets. We also skipped over one-offs made by independent individuals, things which are objectively cool (like a functional Iron Man-inspired jet pack) but not available to the wider public.

Instead, we've put together a list of gadgets and doodads which celebrate the spirit of all things Marvel, including some which are close approximations of your favorite superhero tech.