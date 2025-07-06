13 Gadgets Every Marvel Fanatic Will Want To Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are good things and bad things about not living in the Marvel universe. We don't have to worry about supervillain insurance or constant incursions from intergalactic and interdimensional invaders, but we also don't get all the cool gadgets and gizmos. Fortunately, we do have access to collectibles inspired by comic book exploits.
For the discerning comics collector looking to immerse themselves in their favorite adventures, we've compiled a list of high-tech comic book recreations and more conventional tech with a comics-themed twist. We've intentionally left some items off this list for practical reasons. While you could spend $15,000 on an interactive full-body Iron Man suit, that's a little outside most of our budgets. We also skipped over one-offs made by independent individuals, things which are objectively cool (like a functional Iron Man-inspired jet pack) but not available to the wider public.
Instead, we've put together a list of gadgets and doodads which celebrate the spirit of all things Marvel, including some which are close approximations of your favorite superhero tech.
Iron Man helmet mouse
This office gadget takes advantage of the fact that a computer mouse shares the same basic shape as an Iron Man mask when laid down with the face pointed toward the ceiling. The space above the eyes works as the left and right click buttons, and a scroll wheel is built into the center of the forehead. Appropriately enough, the body of the mouse is made of iron.
You can choose a mouse with classic Iron Man colors, or opt for silver and black, or a plain black design. LED lights in the eyes can be turned on and off according to your preferences using a switch on the underside. It connects to your computer using a low-profile USB receiver and has a range of up to 50 feet.
You'll get about 3 months of use out of a pair of AAA batteries (not included), and it will go into standby mode after 3 minutes of non-use to conserve battery. Clicking wakes it back up. The truth is that what's inside this mouse is nothing special. It's a typical optical computer mouse comparable to the sort of off-the-rack stuff you can find at a supermarket. In this case, it's what's on the outside that counts: a tiny Iron Man mask of your very own.
Articulated wearable Infinity Gauntlet
The Infinity Gauntlet was the weapon at the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through "Avengers: End Game." It's the tool that allowed Thanos to hold and harness the six Infinity Stones and bend all of existence to his will. It gives the wearer the power to create or destroy anything they can imagine, with the snap of their fingers.
In the years leading up to and following the release of "End Game," we've seen all manner of gauntlets hit the market, including miniature LEGO versions, foam gauntlets, popcorn buckets, and everything in between. But the Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electric Fist from Hasbro is the ultimate version.
This oversized gauntlet features all six Infinity Stones in their designated positions, and the stones even light up, using three AAA batteries. The gauntlet makes movie-inspired sounds, and there's an opening at the bottom so you can wear it yourself. Reach inside, and a panel opens on individual rings, allowing you to articulate the fingers individually. There's also a fist locking mechanism for when you want to take it off and put it on display.
Spider-Man's web shooters
The nature of Spider-Man's webbing depends on the particular source material you're watching or reading. In Sam Raimi's big screen adaptation starring Tobey Maguire, they come straight out of Peter's wrist, courtesy of an arachnid mutation resulting from a radioactive spider bite. In "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the MCU, as well as most of the comics, they are a technological accessory invented by Peter.
No matter how they work, pretty much every Spider-Man fan has dreamt of web-slinging around town a time or two. Unfortunately, Peter Parker's web fluid doesn't really exist, but you can get a fun approximation. Various toy web shooters have filled up toy store shelves over time, firing darts or spraying silly string.
While silly string offers the feeling of firing off webs, you can't grab anything with it. The Spider Web String Shooter and Dart Launcher solves that by firing off a 9.8-foot thread attached to a suction cup. It's not strong enough to whip yourself over the city streets, but you might be able to pick up small objects from a few feet away. If we're honest, that's probably how we'd use real web shooters most of the time anyway.
Functional Iron Man helmet
There are plenty of wearable Iron Man masks filling toy store shelves. There are cheap Halloween masks made of floppy fabric and there are rigid helmets without any life to them. There's even an augmented reality Iron Man kit from Hasbro, which mixes middling aesthetics with a smartphone to deliver an interactive AR game for kids. But the XSociety Official MK5 Iron Man helmet could almost be the real thing.
It features Jarvis voice controls and motorized functions, which will make you feel like Tony Stark. You can control the mask by tapping the ears. Tapping one side opens the front of the mask in a single large panel, while tapping the other opens the mask in a slower, more controlled manner, one piece at a time. You can also ask Jarvis to open or close the mask or activate Combat Mode when it's time to defend Earth.
The original Iron Man suit was famously built in a cave with a box of scraps. It got the job done, but it wasn't exactly pretty. Tony Stark spent the rest of his life iterating, innovating, and improving on that original design. This XSociety Official MK5 mask represents one of those innovations, the portable Mark 5 suitcase suit as seen in "Iron Man 2."
Interactive Spider-Bot
This tiny, remote-controlled Spider-Bot is the best accessory for an aspiring futuristic superhero. It's capable of moving in 360 degrees, features a Spider-Man logo projector, light-up eyes, crouch mode, and more. It can even play battle games with other Spider-Bots, provided you have a friend to play with or you buy more than one. You can even purchase tactical upgrades inspired by Iron Man's armor to give your Spider-Bot an edge.
In-universe, the Spider-Bots were created by Otto Octavius as mechanical spies, gathering information and retrieving objects. They played an integral role in "Superior Spider-Man," in which Doctor Octopus inhabits Peter Parker's body. You can also find them as retrievable items in Sony's "Spider-Man 2" video game.
This incarnation of the Spider-Bot is inspired by Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, an attraction located at Disney's California Adventure. When Peter's Spider-Bots run wild, it's up to you to help your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man stop them from wrecking the place. Now you can take the adventure home with you with a Spider-Bot of your own to help you keep your corner of the neighborhood safe.
Tony Stark's first arc reactor
The first "Iron Man" film set the MCU down a path toward blockbuster success way back in 2008. It centers on Tony Stark's transformation from playboy billionaire to beloved superhero. Along the way, he builds a tiny arc reactor (essentially a miniature fusion reactor utilizing the same process that powers stars) to keep himself alive. Later, he replaces it with a better model, and Pepper mounts the original, inscribed, "Proof that Tony Stark has a heart."
A functional long-running fusion reactor remains in the realm of fiction, although we've made some significant advances since "Iron Man" hit theaters. While we're waiting for a fusion-powered future, you can get your own scale replica of Stark's first arc reactor with LED lights. This version also has built-in magnets which, when accompanied by the base, allow it to float and spin.
It comes with a remote control that allows you to adjust the brightness, LED color, and lighting modes. The base is transparent, giving you a view into the internal maglev technology that keeps the arc reactor afloat. You do have to charge the reactor separately if you want to enjoy the lighting effects, and, of course, it's not actually a self-sustaining power source. But it is pretty cool.
Interactive Spider-Man watch
This Spider-Man-themed interactive wristwatch is somewhere between a conventional watch and a smartwatch, designed with kids in mind. It lacks wireless connections; You won't find any Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cellular network connectivity, but it does a lot more than tell the time.
Using the touchscreen, you can choose between 10 different Spidey-themed watch faces to customize the look. It also features a camera for taking photos and videos, a voice recorder, a calculator, games, a pedometer for tracking steps, and more. It uses rechargeable batteries and includes a charging cable.
The watch band fits kids (and adults) with wrist diameters between 5.5 and 8 inches, and it is even customizable. You can choose from five bands: two black versions featuring Miles Morales, two red versions featuring Peter Parker, and a single white band featuring Gwen Stacy's Spider-Gwen. It's the perfect accessory for any kid planning to go adventuring out in the Spider-Verse.
Captain Marvel gaming chair
The Neo Chair Marvel ARC Series gaming chair features a metal frame and cushioned upholstery. It reclines up to 180 degrees and is designed to conform to your body's natural posture, supporting your back and shoulders for long-lasting comfort. Best of all, it's modeled after Captain Marvel's costume.
Five castor wheels let the chair roll smoothly over various floor coverings, and you can adjust the angle of the chair as well as the height and angle of the armrests to create your own unique setup. A hydraulic lift system lets you adjust the height of the seat and supports loads up to 300 pounds. You can even get a headrest cushion with the Marvel logo, a Stark Industries lumbar cushion, and other Marvel-themed accessories or replacement parts.
The exterior is made of high-density molded foam covered in colorful synthetic polyurethane leather. If you're looking for a super-powered office chair, there might be better options, but if you're looking to immerse yourself in your favorite comic book vibes at home, this might be the chair for you.
Captain America fitness watch
The First Avenger, part of Garmin's Legacy Hero Series, is a smartwatch designed to invoke Captain America's costume and superhero spirit. It can run for up to 8 days on a charge and features Cap's beloved catchphrase, "I can do this all day," engraved on the back.
Choose between 40 mm and 45 mm case sizes and customize the look of your watch with exclusive Captain America-themed watch faces. Then connect your watch to the Garmin Connect fitness app, complete with a themed Captain America design, and earn First Avenger badges for your achievements. The watch can track your energy levels throughout the day to figure out when you need rest and when you're at your best. You'll also get heart rate monitoring, pulse ox measurements, respiratory tracking, hydration monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and more. A premium leather band with textured interior evokes the same aesthetic design as Cap's WWII-era getup.
When connected to a compatible smartphone, you can receive emails, texts, phone calls, and other alerts. You can also play music, make purchases, and download additional apps for even more functionality. It's the sort of spy gadget Howard Stark might have made for Cap in the early days, and now you can have it all for yourself.
Deadpool's head
If you've ever wanted a wisecracking severed head for a roommate, look no further; This one will give you more than you bargained for. And for the more brazen among you, it's perfectly sized for perching on a bookshelf or prominently displaying on your mantle. The Merc with a Mouth is known as well for his sharp tongue as for his ability to survive massive damage. This gadget combines those two features, giving you your very own Deadpool who can roast you and your friends. The good news is you can turn him off when you need to with the On/Off switch on the underside.
The Marvel Legends Premium Interactive Deadpool Head features over 600 lines of recorded dialogue, including jokes and insults, as long as you've filled it with four C batteries (not included). Multiple built-in sensors and motors allow the head to make lifelike movements. You can even use Deadpool as your alarm clock, so you can start every morning with a rude awakening. Deadpool responds to light and movement, but he can't hear you, which is appropriate. Deadpool talks, but he doesn't listen.
Electronic Stormbreaker axe
Marvel's Thor is pretty much synonymous with his mythical hammer Mjolnir. It was his primary tool and weapon, allowing him to fly, open the Bifrost and beat down bad guys as the situation required, at least until it was destroyed by his sister Hela. She shows up, Thor attacks, and she reduces his hammer to fragments without breaking a sweat.
The pieces made their way to New Asgard on Earth and eventually reformed, bestowing powers on Jane Foster, a.k.a. Mighty Thor. In the meantime, Thor himself had a new weapon constructed in the Dwarven forges on Nidaveliir. Stormbreaker was crafted from the mysterious metal Uru, an incredibly tough material which can only be melted and forged by the focused power of a star.
It may not be Mjolnir, but it is the weapon which cut the head from the Mad Titan Thanos. You can wield Stormbreaker yourself with this lifesize electronic facsimile, complete with movie-inspired lights and sound effects.
OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition smart phone
This special Marvel edition takes the OPPO Reno5 smart phone and gives it a comics-inspired twist. Inside, you'll find the same features as the ordinary OPPO Reno5, including Dual-view video (capturing the front-facing and rear-facing cameras in the same video at the same time) and 50W quick charging, providing a few hours of use after just a few minutes plugged in.
The outside features an Avengers logo on the back and a black and red color scheme throughout. It comes with seven Marvel-themed wallpapers featuring the original Avengers from the MCU, and that's just for starters. The phone's ordinary home screen icons are replaced with Marvel-themed alternatives as well.
In the box, you'll find a suite of Marvel-themed accessories, including a red phone case featuring the Marvel logo and the Avengers. You'll also find an included pair of wired headphones featuring Iron Man and Captain America icons. Even the charging cable and charging block maintain the matching red and black color scheme and Avengers theme. Every detail, from the SIM card key to the packing box, features detailed touches of the Marvel universe.
Marvel refrigerator
If you've ever wanted to bring your love of Marvel comics into the kitchen, Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators are your chance. As part of the Bespoke line of appliances, Samsung has offered a wide range of unconventional designs for refrigerators and other appliances. Alongside the Bespoke Wallpaper Collection, Creators Collection, and Disney Collection, Samsung released the Bespoke Marvel Collection. Available only from participating retail stores.
You can choose between four Marvel-themed designs, including a Captain America/Iron Man mashup, a Spider-Man design, a design featuring Captain America's shield, and a general Marvel comics design featuring the logo and the entire Avengers lineup.
You can further customize your refrigerator with various door and compartment setups, including the 1-Door Flex, 4-Door Flex, and Bottom Mount Freezer options. And if you're worried about committing to a comics theme on such a major home appliance, never fear. The panels are customizable, allowing you to change them out for something else down the line.