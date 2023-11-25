5 Of Iron Man's Coolest Gadgets That We Wish Were Real

After reading about his heroic adventures in the pages of Marvel comics for so many years and watching his efforts in other forms of media, including his iconic run in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe," it's no secret that "Iron Man" has become a fan favorite for his charming arrogance, compelling character arc, and of course, his countless collection of suped-up suits. But while his Mark series attire may be his most notorious feature, there is no denying he has developed and utilized an assortment of game-changing gadgets that have helped save the day when Repulsor beams and laser-guided missiles were not enough to get the job done.

It shouldn't be surprising that the guy who created an arc reactor in a cave could come up with some brilliant tech ideas, and with an excess of wealth and knowledge at his disposal, it wouldn't be difficult to make his wild ideas a reality. Between the power source in his chest, the numerous acronyms AIs, disintegrator rays, and sonic tasers, there is no shortage of next-level gizmos conjured up by the playboy genius billionaire philanthropist that would be an ideal addition for anyone, even those not deemed vigilantes or heroes. But what if some of his expertly crafted contraptions were more than just fictional comic book concepts?

While there are a number of epic superhero gadgets available that could help anyone earn Avengers-level status in the real world, there are five devices that "Iron Man" has wielded in the past that would be excellent options if they actually existed.