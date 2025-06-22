8 Of The Coolest Office Chairs With Built-In Technology

These days, a lot of jobs have transitioned from manual labor to desk work. As a result, an increasing proportion of people spend a significant portion of their days sitting down. In fact, the average American spends 13 hours a day in a chair, according to the University of Arizona Health Sciences department. Of course, the best thing you can do for your health is limit the amount of time you spend sitting, or at least take breaks to stand up and walk around for a bit.

Still, depending on how you spend your days, you might simply move from one chair to another, day after day. With that in mind, finding the right chair becomes increasingly important. Of course, the right chair varies from person to person, depending on your body, workspace, and work habits.

While gaming chairs regularly feature technological integration to better immerse players in the game environment, even the best desk chairs and office chairs have historically lacked most of the cooler technological features. It seems that's beginning to change. As the latest phase of office chairs has begun adding motors, ports, and other electronic components, the lines between gaming chairs, office chairs, and general purpose chairs are beginning to blur. While that can make shopping confusing for consumers, it also means there are some incredible office chairs designed to make sitting as comfortable as possible.