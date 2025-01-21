What Motorcycle Did Carrie-Anne Moss Ride In The Matrix Reloaded?

The highway chase scene in "The Matrix Reloaded" hosts some of the most impressive motorcycle stunts in movies ever seen. While visual effects very much existed in the early 2000s when the film debuted, the Wachowskis didn't opt for loads of CGI to make the high-octane scene a reality. There were extensive stunts involved that didn't involve Carrie-Anne Moss putting herself in these extreme situations. That's where experienced stunt driver Debbie Evans came in, using her stunt background to really bring the chase to life and put the Ducati 996 through its paces.

Advertisement

During a 2017 interview with Revzilla, Evans expressed fondness over working on "The Matrix Reloaded" and driving the 996, as well as a Cadillac CTS. "I drove the Cadillac CTS and rode the Ducati 996 on that one. And it was a lot of fun. A lot of hard work, and very dangerous work," she said, going on to share that "Reloaded" led to her getting her very own 996, which she called her favorite motorcycle that she owns. It stemmed from a conversation with the Wachowskis, where she asked them where she might be able to get a deal on such a bike. Instead of a recommendation, they bought her a red one flat out: "The last night of the shoot, somebody came riding up on the Ducati, and there was a big red bow on it, and it was mine. So I have the license plate 'MATRX2.'"

Advertisement

The Ducati 996 is a special bike with plenty of speed and power to make it stand out. Even though Carrie-Anne Moss didn't have much love for it, it remains beloved by Debbie Evans and countless "Matrix" and motorcycle fans alike.