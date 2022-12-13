US Department Of Energy Officially Confirms Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed this morning that historic progress has been made in the pursuit of usable nuclear fusion energy. Yesterday, anonymous sources told the media that a net gain nuclear fusion — meaning one that created more energy than it consumed — has been achieved for the first time after decades of research. In today's press release, the DOE and the National Nuclear Security Administration reaffirmed that this achievement happened at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory laser-based ignition facility in Livermore, California on December 5. The DOE referred to the milestone as a "scientific energy breakeven."

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm stated that the achievement not only validates entire lifetimes of research at the Livermore facility, but also "will undoubtedly spark even more discovery." The laser at Livermore is the biggest laser system in the world — as big as a sports stadium, the DOE says. "Today's milestone shows what we can do with perseverance," added President Biden's Chief Advisor for Science and Technology, Dr. Arati Prabhakar.