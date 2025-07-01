5 Of The Most Powerful V6 SUVs, Ranked By Horsepower
V6 engines often have a compact design, good power, and the ability to balance performance and fuel economy, and you'll find them in anything from compact SUVs to midsize ones and even large family haulers. These V6 SUVs will usually have different power levels, which vary depending on engine design, displacement, level of tune, exhaust routing, and whether a forced induction system such as a turbocharger or supercharger is used to supplement the naturally aspirated engine.
Generally speaking, larger mainstream SUVs tend to have higher horsepower ratings than smaller ones because their greater mass requires more power to get moving. If you're seeking a V6-powered SUV with potent gasoline grunt, your choice will likely come down to picking between midsize and full-size SUV options. With that being said, here are five of the most powerful V6 SUVs you can buy new, ranked by horsepower from the least to the most powerful.
Nissan Armada: 425 horsepower
The Nissan Armada is a fine example of a modern SUV that has substituted its V8 engine for a V6. Most recently, it switched from the naturally aspirated V8 that powered the two previous generations to a new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine for the third-gen model. Apart from the inherent advantage of better efficiency, the twin-turbo V6 makes more power than its predecessor at 425 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque – compared to the V8's 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque.
In the EPA's testing, a current V6 Nissan Armada with rear-wheel drive earned an average fuel economy of 18 mpg, while four-wheel drive models gained 17 mpg. That's marginally better than the 16 miles per gallon returned by the most frugal V8-powered Armada. The least efficient third-gen model is the off-road-tuned Armada PRO-4X, with an average economy figure of 16 mpg. Still, it's a tad more fuel-efficient than older V8 Armadas with four-wheel drive, as those models yielded 15 mpg at best. The V6 Armada can tow the same 8,500 pound weight as the V8 models.
Toyota Sequoia: 437 horsepower
The Sequoia is similar to the Nissan Armada in that its previous two generations were also powered by large V8 engines. However, for its third generation, which was introduced for 2023, Toyota equipped the full-size SUV with its iForce MAX hybrid powertrain. The setup consists of a 3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 engine that operates with assistance from a 48-hp electric motor, and together, they generate 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, funneled to the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Remarkably, this is an increase of 56 horsepower and 182 over the previous V8 engine, which made 381 horses and 401 lb-ft. That substantial output boost results in a handy 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds for the iForce MAX hybrid engine, per Car and Driver's testing of a four-wheel-drive Sequoia Capstone model. By comparison, a V8-powered 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro needed 6.6 seconds to reach the same speed [Car and Driver]. Performance aside, the V6 provides a 26% increase in towing capacity with a maximum rating of 9,520 pounds, compared with 7,400 pounds for Sequoia models with the discontinued V8 engine.
Ford Expedition: 440 horsepower
All versions of the Ford Expedition are already plenty powerful, thanks to a standard twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that produces 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. However, upgrading to the Tremor trim grants access to a high-output variant of the V6, which develops a whopping 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. The high-output V6 is also available on Expedition Platinum models equipped with the $13,570 Platinum Ultimate package, which bundles the high-performance engine, a high-flow exhaust system, and adaptive dampers.
If you're buying for the off-road potential, then the Tremor grade is a no-brainer. It offers 10.6 inches of ground clearance and comes factory-equipped with an off-road-tuned suspension with a 1-inch lift, locking rear differential, underbody skid plates, and 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires for maximum grip and traction. If, on the other hand, you like your SUVs long, you might want to look elsewhere, because the Tremor model is only available in regular-wheelbase form. The Expedition Platinum trim, though, is happy to indulge, as it comes in two size options.
The extra wheelbase of the long-wheelbase Expedition Max model provides lots of space for cargo, with up to 36.1 cubic feet behind the third row and a maximum of 123.1 cubic feet behind the first row. In regular-wheelbase versions, cargo room shrinks to 21.6 cubic feet with all seats in use and 108.5 cubic feet with the third and second row seats down. It's a different story for the passenger accommodations, where the regular and long-wheelbase versions both have identical legroom, with front occupants getting 43.9 inches of room. Those in the middle have 41.1 inches, while the third rows offer 36.5 inches of legroom.
Lincoln Navigator: 440 horsepower
Like the Ford Expedition, the Lincoln Navigator is all-new for the 2025 model year. It comes with a similar twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 producing 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, directed to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. That combination allows the fifth-gen Lincoln Navigator to travel up to 17 miles on one gallon of fuel, according to the EPA.
In addition to the decent driving range, you also get lots of features as standard. These include 22-inch wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, power-deployable running boards, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated squircle steering wheel, a 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D audio system, an 11.1-inch touchscreen control panel, and a massive 48-inch curved digital display that spans the cabin's width.
Despite its luxury leanings, the Lincoln Navigator is hugely capable. It can tow up to 8,700 pounds, and the extended-wheelbase variant is rated to carry 36.1 cubic feet of load with all seats in use. Fold down the third and second rows, and cargo space expands to a generous 121.6 cubic feet. Not surprisingly, the regular-wheelbase version offers comparably smaller cargo room, with 21.6 cubic feet behind the third row and 107.0 cubic feet behind the first.
Infiniti QX80: 450 horsepower
Whereas previous generations were powered exclusively by naturally aspirated V8 engines, the current third-gen Infiniti QX80 relies on a 3.5-liter VR35DDTT twin-turbo V6 shared with the Nissan Armada. Here, the V6 engine is tuned to deliver 25 more horsepower at 450 hp, which is enough to make the Infiniti QX80 the most powerful V6 SUV currently on sale.
As with nearly all the SUVs on this list, the current Infiniti QX80 is fresh off a redesign, and thanks to the extensive makeover, it brings an opulent and state-of-the-art interior with leading-edge technology, including a 14.3-inch center touchscreen, 14-speaker Klipsch audio system, and a wireless smartphone charger.
The QX80 also stakes its claim as Infiniti's flagship model with additional niceties such as heated front and second-row seats, second-row captain's chairs, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. If you find yourself wanting even more, you can step up to higher trims for additional luxuries like quilted leather upholstery, ventilated front and second-row seats, massaging front and second-row seats, as well as heated third-row seats.