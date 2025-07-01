5 Of The Most Powerful V6 SUVs, Ranked By Horsepower

All versions of the Ford Expedition are already plenty powerful, thanks to a standard twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that produces 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. However, upgrading to the Tremor trim grants access to a high-output variant of the V6, which develops a whopping 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. The high-output V6 is also available on Expedition Platinum models equipped with the $13,570 Platinum Ultimate package, which bundles the high-performance engine, a high-flow exhaust system, and adaptive dampers.

If you're buying for the off-road potential, then the Tremor grade is a no-brainer. It offers 10.6 inches of ground clearance and comes factory-equipped with an off-road-tuned suspension with a 1-inch lift, locking rear differential, underbody skid plates, and 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires for maximum grip and traction. If, on the other hand, you like your SUVs long, you might want to look elsewhere, because the Tremor model is only available in regular-wheelbase form. The Expedition Platinum trim, though, is happy to indulge, as it comes in two size options.

The extra wheelbase of the long-wheelbase Expedition Max model provides lots of space for cargo, with up to 36.1 cubic feet behind the third row and a maximum of 123.1 cubic feet behind the first row. In regular-wheelbase versions, cargo room shrinks to 21.6 cubic feet with all seats in use and 108.5 cubic feet with the third and second row seats down. It's a different story for the passenger accommodations, where the regular and long-wheelbase versions both have identical legroom, with front occupants getting 43.9 inches of room. Those in the middle have 41.1 inches, while the third rows offer 36.5 inches of legroom.