What's The Fastest Cummins-Powered Vehicle?

Some of the most powerful big rigs in existence, in addition to the semi-trucks with the highest torque outputs, get their strength from big-capacity Cummins turbo diesel engines. This has allowed Cummins to develop an enviable reputation when it comes to manufacturing diesel engines, and the mighty mills aren't just popular for commercial trucks either. Automakers — most notably Ram — have produced Cummins-powered pickups to rival the most capable full-size models on the market for decades. At one point, even Ford worked alongside Cummins to develop capable Super-Duty models, although the blue oval brand has since developed their own line of equivalent engines.

So, when in search for the fastest Cummins-powered vehicle, it would make sense to start with top-flight Ram models, or something similar. While these pickups are certainly impressive performers, they are nothing in comparison to what tuners have been able to achieve by turning wrenches on Cummins engines. The fastest Cummins-powered vehicle, then, isn't a pickup or big rig at all, it's not even road legal, as the title belongs to a one-off dragster built around an immensely special and highly customized all-aluminum Cummins 5.9L block.