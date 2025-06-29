Who Built The Legendary B-17 Flying Fortress Bombers And Where Were They Made

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the extraordinary B-17 Flying Fortress bomber played an enormous part in the Allied victory in World War II. The B-17 was the most prolific bomber in the U.S. arsenal during the conflict. It played a crucial part in such campaigns as the Combined Bomber Offensive, which saw B-17s and B-24s conduct daylight attacks on areas deemed strategically important to the Axis war effort. Their British counterparts, meanwhile, would bomb their own targets during the night.

The Flying Fortress was a hefty aircraft to say the least, at 74 feet, four inches in length, weighing upwards of 65,500 lbs and with a payload weighing up to 17,600 lbs when specially equipped. Warfare is a time when the heftiest military machines have to be developed in the highest quantities possible, when resources are as stretched as they can be. What nations had to do was prioritize those vehicles and weapons they thought would ultimately bring them victory. For the United States and its allies, the enormous Flying Fortress was one of those weapons, and so it became a great production priority. In all, 12,700 of them were made during the war.

As a Boeing model, it follows naturally that the U.S. aviation heavyweight did the lion's share of the B-17 construction, which it did at its plant in Seattle, Washington. Parham Airfield Museum notes that the earlier variants of the Flying Fortress were exclusively built here, a total of 646 aircraft. However, on the introduction of the B-17F variant, two other manufacturers were licensed to make the aircraft too: Douglas, at its plant in Long Beach, and Lockheed (then known as Vega), at its own in Burbank.