Cool Features Of The USB-Powered Lifesaber Emergency Tool

Externally, the Lifesaber comes equipped with IP67 water-resistant properties. Even if you accidentally drop the tool in a pool of water, there's no need to worry.

Imagine you are outdoors, and the blazing sun and heat are making you thirsty. You reach for your water bottle, and the water has run out. Now, there is a river or a stream of water nearby, but you are unsure as to whether the water is safe to drink or not, no matter how tempting it may seem. For such emergency scenarios, the Lifesaber tool will come to the rescue. It has an optional snap-in module — a UV water purifier — that can literally sterilize about a liter of water in a quick span of around three minutes. And it's not just random claims, but UV light is proven to disinfect water from harmful microorganisms.

Cranking the tool for three to four minutes will give enough power to the tool to activate the mechanism. Attach the UV water purifier module to the tool and dip it into the water container (just the purifier and not the entire tool), and stir in soft circular motions. Remember that the technology is only effective in clear water.

Another snap-in module you can pair with the tool is a Plasma Fire Starter. No matter the weather, be it extremely windy or still, the 2000-degree Fahrenheit will light up the fire in a few minutes after the power generation (three-minute cranking can power 16 ignition cycles).