Cool Features Of The USB-Powered Lifesaber Emergency Tool
The Lifesaber is an emergency tool — built specifically for surviving the dangers and unpredictability of the wilderness. It has features that are added to extend the usability of the device, such as the ability to connect snap-in modules or recharge your electronic devices when they are almost running out of battery. We can rightly call this an all-in-one device that serves the user across a variety of areas, such as calling for help in case of being lost or stranded, generating enough quick power to turn on a dead smartphone in a critical situation, or lighting up the path ahead using the flashlight or the lantern present in the tool.
If you love being out in the world and appreciating the true beauty of raw nature, this emergency device will be your travel partner. No matter where you are or what situation you are stuck in, the Lifesaber will prove its usefulness in one way or another and will help you stay safe even if you are on a backpacking trip.
Pair snap-in modules
Externally, the Lifesaber comes equipped with IP67 water-resistant properties. Even if you accidentally drop the tool in a pool of water, there's no need to worry.
Imagine you are outdoors, and the blazing sun and heat are making you thirsty. You reach for your water bottle, and the water has run out. Now, there is a river or a stream of water nearby, but you are unsure as to whether the water is safe to drink or not, no matter how tempting it may seem. For such emergency scenarios, the Lifesaber tool will come to the rescue. It has an optional snap-in module — a UV water purifier — that can literally sterilize about a liter of water in a quick span of around three minutes. And it's not just random claims, but UV light is proven to disinfect water from harmful microorganisms.
Cranking the tool for three to four minutes will give enough power to the tool to activate the mechanism. Attach the UV water purifier module to the tool and dip it into the water container (just the purifier and not the entire tool), and stir in soft circular motions. Remember that the technology is only effective in clear water.
Another snap-in module you can pair with the tool is a Plasma Fire Starter. No matter the weather, be it extremely windy or still, the 2000-degree Fahrenheit will light up the fire in a few minutes after the power generation (three-minute cranking can power 16 ignition cycles).
A high-capacity battery for quick recharge
We totally understand that it is next to impossible to carry a whole bag of chargers and USB cables to constantly charge your devices when you are out for an adventure. The Lifesaber features a powerful battery with a staggering capacity of 2200 mAh. The higher the mAh, the more you can juice out of a single charge. Besides, you can easily recharge the battery using a regular wall outlet or a solar panel when it is about to run out.
Hence, the battery can easily power the tool for longer periods, as well as come in handy for charging other devices, such as smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, or anything. How do you connect these devices to the Lifesaber? Through the multi-tip USB-C cable and the USB charging port added in the tool.
Furthermore, the manufacturers knew that to power and charge a list of accessories and tools, there could be absolutely no compromise on the battery, and it should not drain too quickly even when used for powering other USB devices. Consequently, you can take the gadget on your next hiking adventure or an outdoor trip, and the battery should last approximately a day.
Call for help anytime, anywhere
It is easy to get lost in a dense forest or high up in the mountains. What do you do in such situations? Call for help using the Lifesaber emergency tool. It offers a variety of built-in features that will aid you in these disastrous events.
The emergency siren will produce a loud siren of 85 decibels to signal any nearby rescuers and call them for help. An instant three-minute Quick Charge will generate sufficient power for the siren to work. That's not all; strobe lights can easily be spotted from faraway areas or even up in the sky. Therefore, rescuers can spot your exact location and come to your aid. Want to trigger both of them simultaneously in an extremely life-or-death situation? Go for the panic button so people can notice you quickly.
Also, activating the audio and visual alarms simultaneously will also scare away any potential attacker — a wild animal, perhaps — hence giving you ample time to run from the scene. A practical feature that makes Lifesaber a great camping tech to help stay safe in the wilderness. What's more? Link the SOS Beacon to your smartphone, and it will automatically send out help texts once the phone restarts, along with an accurate GPS location.
Power generation on the go
There are two techniques to generate power using the Lifesaber emergency tool. First is Twirl Power, which generates a quick charge of 25 mWh (900 joules). Simply proceed with a twirling motion at Force Level 1 with your wrist for a little more than 15 minutes to get the abovementioned energy output. It can power up the flashlight and lantern for 30 minutes, strobe lights for 40 minutes, and the siren for 35 minutes, along with the snap-in accessories.
Secondly, there's a "Power Cranking" mode that can produce an energy supply of 25 mWh in just three minutes. Blink, and the energy is generated. However, this method is not as easy as the previous one. Rotate the Powergrip Telescoping Handle and set the Force Multiplier to Force Level 5 for the desired output. Make sure to adjust the torque level to match your arm's strength to avoid straining it too much. With five degrees of swift motion and a comfortable ergonomic grip, you can conveniently crank the tool for as much power generation as you require.
Since one of the core purposes of this tool is to be a "personal emergency generator," a sturdy lithium-ion battery ensures that it serves that purpose well. Utilize the energy to recharge any device at hand without worrying that it will exert too much pressure on the tool. It is believed that