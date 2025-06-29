Is It Okay To Leave A Chromebook On Its Charger? Here's How To Maximize Your Battery's Life

Like any device you use regularly, you may be tempted to leave your Chromebook plugged in for extended periods. That's especially true if you use it at home, where you have an electrical outlet nearby to keep it charged without having to give it a second thought. As convenient as this practice may be, it may have unintended consequences for your Chromebook's battery. Even if you own a Chromebook with ultra-long battery life, you need to take care of it to make sure it stays healthy and doesn't wear out faster than it should.

The problem is that best practices aren't always as obvious, which has led to confusion about whether constant charging could shorten the lifespan of a Chromebook's battery. Keeping your Chromebook fully charged for long stretches can gradually reduce its ability to hold a charge. However, if you're in the habit of leaving your Chromebook on its charger, you'll be happy to know that newer models include built-in safeguards, like adaptive charging, to protect the long-term health of the battery.

While this feature can help extend your Chromebook's battery life, it doesn't mean you should ignore battery care altogether. Doing things like occasionally unplugging your Chromebook to let it cycle through discharge and recharge can help keep it working at its best.