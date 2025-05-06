The Top Crosh Commands All Chromebook Users Need To Know

Unlike Windows or macOS, ChromeOS is very simple to use and especially helpful to users whose work revolves a lot around web browsers. The operating system also offers many hidden features, like the ability to Linux-ify your Chromebook. However, it doesn't matter which operating system you use; it's almost certain that someday you'll face some kind of issue with it. Maybe the OS will fail to connect to the internet, or you won't be able to use a Bluetooth device with it.

Advertisement

If you're facing any problem with ChromeOS, you can use Crosh commands to diagnose the issue. Similar to command-line terminals on Windows, Crosh, aka Chrome Shell, is the command-line interface for the Google Chrome OS. You're definitely not going to face problems every day on your Chromebook, which means you will find yourself rarely using the Crosh commands. However, there are some important Crosh commands you should always have memorized so you can use them in case your Chromebook runs into an issue.