What Happened To The Cheekd Dating Service App On Shark Tank Season 5?

"'Shark Tank" has no shortage of entrepreneurs pitching their unique dating app ideas, from Season 6's successful "Tank" reject Coffee Meets Bagel to Season 13's feline-centric Tabby. Coming through the doors in the hit ABC show's fifth season was another lovestruck individual who sought to bring the realms of online matchmaking and real world interactions together to birth the dating app Cheekd.

Created by and named after its founder Lori Cheek, the idea behind Cheekd is simple. Users are provided a set of business cards with different pickup lines and a code pertaining to their online Cheekd account. A card can be passed along to a person the user comes across in public and the two can further connect on the app. Cheek had carved out a successful career in architecture but had ambitions to launch her own business. In 2008, Cheek witnessed a friend of her's successfully ask a woman out on a date by writing on a business card and placing it on her table. The moment resulted in the creation of Cheekd in 2010, with the company eventually getting notable publicity from the New York Times and Oprah Winfrey.

Cheekd's next big score wasn't a date, but rather an appearance on "Shark Tank" Season 5. Although Cheek was thoroughly confident that Cheekd would be a dominant force in the online dating space, the sharks didn't hold back their less-than-stellar perception of the business, seeing nothing but problems with the operation and concept.