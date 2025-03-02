What Happened To Pavlok From Shark Tank Season 7?

When it comes to entrepreneurial stories, Shark Tank has cultivated a rather broad history. For example, Bombas has brought in a staggering $1 billion in sales after securing a deal on the show and continues to grow. On the other hand, we have giants such as Ring, which found no takers but evolved on its own. Others, like HoopMaps, simply vanish after appearing on "Shark Tank." Then there are products that are rejected in quite a spectacular fashion, but thrive nonetheless. Pavlok is one such product.

At its most fundamental level, Pavlok a shock bracelet which relies on a combined system of vibrations, beeps, and an electric shock on the wrist to help people shed their bad habits like nail-biting, smoking, or sugar cravings. Pavlok is the brainchild of a Bostonian named Maneesh Sethi, whose "Shark Tank" pitch met with skepticism before it concluded with an expletive-laden tirade from Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary. "It's all nonsense. It's all nonsense across the board," said billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who is planning to quit the show after its 16th season.

When Sethi tried to explain how users will gradually start to see the changes — such as a different taste sensation for even what they eat — Cuban accused Sethi of being a con artist. "How can you guys be so gullible?" asked Cuban of his fellow hosts after they kept inquiring about Pavlok's efficacy and sales figures. Interestingly, despite getting no deal, Pavlok survived and continues to sell newer iterations of its bracelet to this day.

