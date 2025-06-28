This TikTok DIY Cutting Tool Seems Efficient, But It's Dangerous - Do This Instead

If there's one thing you can rely on TikTok for, it's quasi-useful DIY solutions to problems and projects that, more than likely, already had a perfectly good solution available. For instance, a certain video on the platform that has gained a degree of prominence involves a homemade cutting tool made up of what appears to be a loose chainsaw blade wrapped around an angle grinder disc, which is then mounted to a handheld rotary mechanism.

In fairness, it seems to do a decent job of cutting into a small log. However, as multiple users in this video's comments point out, this homemade tool is definitely not safe to use. Since the chainsaw blade isn't really secured to anything, it could very easily come loose and go flying, possibly right into your fingers or worse. Even if it didn't, the mechanism has no hand guard, so it would only take a small slip for disaster to arise.

As neat as homemade tools can be, the importance of safety when using bladed implements cannot be overstated. If you're looking to cut a log, stick to a proper woodworking implement like an angle grinder or mini chainsaw, preferably something with an actual hand guard.