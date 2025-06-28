Why Doesn't The US Navy Fly The F-22 Raptor?

Throughout the past several decades, military jets have become a staple of the United States Armed Forces. While not all models have stuck around for the long haul to become well-known by the public, a few have become symbols of different military branches. Among the most famous is arguably the stealthiest fighter jet ever built, Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor. It's fast, durable, and one of the most advanced military jets on Earth. Still, all of these qualities don't make it suitable for just any task. For instance, the F-22 isn't utilized by the U.S. Navy because of a few serious drawbacks.

Just as important to fifth-generation fighter jets being undetectable is its ability to land. An F-22 is intended for landings on full-length runways, with plenty of room to reduce speed once it touches down. Not only is an aircraft carrier lacking in ample space for an F-22 to slowly come to a stop, but its landing gear couldn't endure such a landing. The weight of 43,340 pounds coming in at a high speed with little room to stop is a recipe for disaster.

There's also the matter of takeoffs, which on aircraft carriers are performed by catapulting. This involves a specialized setup that effectively jumpstarts the jet, allowing it to pick up immense speed at a short distance. The F-22 isn't reinforced to sustain such launches. However, could the military make the necessary changes for the Navy to use it?