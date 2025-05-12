What Does It Take To Become An F-35 Pilot In The US Air Force?

If you've ever watched a movie like "Top Gun" or "Iron Eagle," there's a good chance you've given some thought to becoming a fighter pilot. Fighter jets are some of the most impressive machines ever invented, and the U.S. Air Force's F-35A Lightning II is one of the most advanced jets in the world. Granted, it takes a considerable amount of time, energy, and luck to earn the privilege to fly one.

Becoming a fighter pilot of any aircraft isn't as simple as signing up with your local recruiter. There are multiple steps, different schools to attend, and specialized training to undergo. If you wanted to fly something like a C-130 Hercules, you'd likely have an easier go of it because much of the competition surrounds fighters, and it's stiff. You need to be the best of the best to fly an F-35 into the skies for the Air Force, but despite the difficulty in making it happen, it's not impossible.

It all starts with becoming a commissioned officer, of which there are a few routes you can take. You can earn a commission through the Air Force Academy or an AFROTC program at a university along with Officer Training School (OTS). Afterwards, you'll attend additional training, which can last between two to four years. After you finish your advanced training, you get to specialize as an F-35 pilot, which requires even more training. In the end, you'll join an elite group of pilots who operate one of the most versatile and deadly fighters ever imagined.

