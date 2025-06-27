What Was The Largest Kenworth Truck Ever Made And How Much Can It Pull?
Kenworth trucks became synonymous with American trucking, but pinpointing the largest Kenworth truck ever made is not as easy as it sounds. Kenworth Australia has the T909, the semi-truck used for road trains to transport goods across the Australian Outback. The Kenworth T909 is available in standard 6x4 and optional 8x6 configurations, featuring a Cummins X15 Euro 5/Euro 6 diesel engine that produces up to 580 horsepower and 2,050 lb-ft of torque.
Moreover, it has a gross combination mass (GCM) or gross combination weight (GCW) of 180,000 pounds, or around 90 tons, but higher GCM ratings of 194,000 to 262,000 lbs are available, depending on the intended application.
However, the Kenworth 963 dwarfs those numbers. Launched in 2005 to replace the aging Kenworth 953, the 963 is a purpose-built hauler for extreme off-road or heavy-duty jobs. It shares a cab design with the popular Kenworth W900, and features a 6x6 configuration and a Cummins ISX diesel that produces up to 600 horsepower and, more importantly, 2,050 lb-ft of torque from as low as 1,200 rpm. The monstrous engine pairs with an Allison M6620A fully automatic transmission to deliver outstanding pulling power.
The Kenworth 963 has the stance of a lifted and modified half-ton truck with huge wheels and oversized tires, but it's not all for show: it has a gross combination weight of 500,000 lbs . It has built a reputation not only for being one of the largest, but also one of the most capable Class 8 long-haul trucks for extreme hauling.
Kenworth C500 is king of the hill
Edwards Moving and Rigging from Shelbyville, Kentucky, operates a fleet of specialized Kenworth C500 trucks that can pull loads exceeding 250,000 lbs. It utilizes Goldhofer THP hydraulic platform trailers that are configurable to haul various equipment and payloads, including a 110-ton Goldhofer Faktor 5 trailer with a payload capacity five times its tare weight.
In 2017, the company used three Kenworth C500s, with a combined GCW of 900,000 lbs, to pull a 374,000-pound turbine engine from New York and over the Adirondack and Pocono mountains to its final destination in Pennsylvania. Kenworth introduced the C500 in 1972, and like the Kenworth 963, it shares its cab with the W900, but utilizes a bespoke chassis for severe-duty use. Moreover, the C500 is available with twin-steer front axles.
Unfortunately, Kenworth will be discontinuing the W900, C500, and T800 by 2026, which also means the end of the line for the gigantic 963. Despite this, the Kenworth 963, C500, and T909 remain the strongest-pulling trucks since the company opened shop in 1923.