What Was The Largest Kenworth Truck Ever Made And How Much Can It Pull?

Kenworth trucks became synonymous with American trucking, but pinpointing the largest Kenworth truck ever made is not as easy as it sounds. Kenworth Australia has the T909, the semi-truck used for road trains to transport goods across the Australian Outback. The Kenworth T909 is available in standard 6x4 and optional 8x6 configurations, featuring a Cummins X15 Euro 5/Euro 6 diesel engine that produces up to 580 horsepower and 2,050 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, it has a gross combination mass (GCM) or gross combination weight (GCW) of 180,000 pounds, or around 90 tons, but higher GCM ratings of 194,000 to 262,000 lbs are available, depending on the intended application.

However, the Kenworth 963 dwarfs those numbers. Launched in 2005 to replace the aging Kenworth 953, the 963 is a purpose-built hauler for extreme off-road or heavy-duty jobs. It shares a cab design with the popular Kenworth W900, and features a 6x6 configuration and a Cummins ISX diesel that produces up to 600 horsepower and, more importantly, 2,050 lb-ft of torque from as low as 1,200 rpm. The monstrous engine pairs with an Allison M6620A fully automatic transmission to deliver outstanding pulling power.

The Kenworth 963 has the stance of a lifted and modified half-ton truck with huge wheels and oversized tires, but it's not all for show: it has a gross combination weight of 500,000 lbs . It has built a reputation not only for being one of the largest, but also one of the most capable Class 8 long-haul trucks for extreme hauling.