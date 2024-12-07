What Is A Class 8 Truck, And Do You Need A Special License To Drive One?

If there's one thing that connects businesses of all sizes, it's the logistical nightmare of shipping goods from one location to another. While trucking has been used as a means of shipping products and materials across the country since the early 1900s, it didn't become a major means of transportation until the '50s, with the construction of the Interstate Highway System.

Advertisement

Over the decades, the trucking industry has experienced a number of transformations, particularly in trucks' design and increasingly larger sizes. That's why their classification is typically based on their maximum loaded weight, usually referred to as gross vehicle weight rating. And as these massive haulers have grown in complexity and scale, so have the ever-increasing documents and information necessary to drive semi-trucks.

The U.S. Department of Transportation uses a tiered ranking of eight classifications for trucks, with the larger numbers corresponding to an increase in gross vehicle weight. Classes 7 and 8 tend to include the heftier commercial trucks, with Class 7 covering more of the city-based vehicles like garbage and recycling trucks, or any truck weighing 26,001 to 30,000 pounds. Vehicles weighing 30,001 pounds or more are slotted into Class 8 and require a Class A commercial driver's license to operate.

Advertisement