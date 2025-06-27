How Many Missile Silos Are In Montana?

With tensions in the Middle East seemingly at an all-time high, it's only natural for people in the United States to wonder about the nuclear capabilities of our military. According to Statista, as of January 2024, the U.S. has in its arsenal 5,044 nuclear warheads, with approximately half of those housed at an underground munitions and maintenance storage complex located at the Kirtland Air Force base just southeast of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

While that 5,000+ number might seem like a staggeringly high amount, it's about one-tenth of what the U.S. once had during the Cold War — a total that once climbed as high as 31,255. With the bulk of America's total atomic arsenal sitting in the state of New Mexico, one might naturally wonder where the other half is kept. There are 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch facilities basically hiding in plain sight amidst farms and ranches that dot Central Montana.

The 341st Missile Wing, headquartered at Malmstrom Air Force Base and part of the Air Force Global Strike Command, operates the missile facilities throughout Montana. However, it is only one of five states in the Great Plains region that houses these collective swarms of silos. A total of 400 ICBMs sit in 450 silos scattered across 40,000 square miles of Wyoming, Colorado (which also houses many abandoned silos), Nebraska (all under the control of the the 90th Missile Wing at Warren Air Force Base), North Dakota (operated by the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base), and of course, Montana.