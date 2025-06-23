Most Of America's Nuclear Warheads Are Stored In This State, And You Probably Never Even Knew It

When it comes to American states trivia, some questions are common. Which one has the most land? (The vast Alaska, of course, at an absurd 665,384 square miles.) The question of which state stores the majority of the country's nuclear warheads, meanwhile, is far more likely to stump most people. The ins and outs of that topic in general, such as the potential difference between atomic and nuclear bombs, aren't well known. Statista reports that, as of January 2024, the United States had a total of 5,044 warheads, behind only Russia (with 5,580) and leagues ahead of the nation with the third most: China, which has "just" 500. It's undoubtedly alarming that so many of these monstrous weapons exist in the first place, but it raises another crucial logistical question about where they're kept. In the U.S., the answer is predominantly New Mexico.

The Kirtland Underground Munitions and Maintenance Storage Complex is located at Kirtland Air Force base to the southeast of Albuquerque. There, the 898th Munitions Squadron presides over what the Albuquerque Journal describes as "unofficially ... the largest storage center for nuclear weapons in the world." This vast facility, then, accounts for the huge stockpile of nuclear missiles in New Mexico. There are about 2,485 warheads held in this secretive facility.