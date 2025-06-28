Can An SUV Tow A Camper? Here's What You Need To Know

An SUV's GVWR and GCWR tie in directly to its payload and towing capacity, but automakers typically provide the vehicles maximum payload and towing capacities eliminating the need for doing some of the required calculations. When considering whether or not to tow a camper with an SUV there are three weights from the camper to consider, but it's not necessarily an exact science unless you take the time to weigh the entire rig a few different ways.

Somewhere on every modern camper is a sticker with the camper's Hitch Weight, Dry Weight, and GVWR, in this case the maximum weight of the camper and its contents. This is where things get a little murky because the manufacturer of the camper cannot foresee how someone might load the camper. This means that the hitch weight on the sticker is calculated for the dry, or unloaded, camper. The actual hitch weight, which is included in the SUV's payload when towing, changes depending on how the required camping gear and onboard fresh and waste water tanks are loaded in the camper.

Ideally, hitch weight, or trailer tongue weight, should equal 10% to 15% of the total loaded camper weight. Putting too much weight toward the front of the camper can unnecessarily overload the SUV's payload. However, putting too much weight at the rear of the camper can lead to a dangerous condition known as Trailer Sway that can cause a rapid loss of vehicle control.