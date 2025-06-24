Can Helicopters Fly In The Rain?

One thing that deeply perturbs nervous flyers on the average airplane is turbulence, which can be caused by the flow of air and is rather sensitive to weather conditions. In a storm, these delicate conditions can be thrown out of balance by what's known as convective turbulence, and helicopters themselves are generally considered trickier to pilot than planes. The Great North Air Ambulance Service notes that it generally can't fly through the unpredictable winds and heavy rain of thunderstorms but adds that it can generally avoid them.

For helicopters with a main rotor and a tail rotor, the key concept for achieving and maintaining safe, even flight is in the balance between the two. The main rotor provides the lift that allows the bird to fly in the first place, while the tail rotor (the relatively teeny one you'll see on the back of the chopper) is there to act against the torque generated by the primary rotor. Though helicopter blades are made of hardy materials, a change in the state of one of the rotors, such as damage or the accumulation of ice from freezing raindrops, can upset this balance. Therein lies a lot of the threat of severe rain.

Drivers must be very wary of ice on road surfaces in cold conditions, and it can be just as dangerous for helicopters. As the European Union Aviation Safety Agency puts it, accumulation of ice or snow can reduce the lift generated by the rotors, while simultaneously "add[ing] to the total weight of the aircraft, reducing performance and increasing the power required for taking off. Ice and snow can also affect the center of gravity, with the risk of shifting beyond acceptable limits."