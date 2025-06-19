What Are Helicopter Blades Made Of?

A little over a century ago, the idea of flying would have been laughable to many. Nonetheless, flying is entirely routine for millions today, and much of the reason that planes and helicopters are capable of getting off the ground and sustaining flight is the material they're made from. Lift is one factor that's key to the flight of all aircraft, and for a helicopter, the rotors are essentially analogous to an airplane's wings. For airplanes, it's the air flowing over the wings that maintains lift, while for a helicopter, it's the rotation of the blades. The crucial components are made of similar materials, with a helicopter's rotor blades generally being constructed today from composite materials.

It's essential that these parts of the aircraft be as strong as they can without adding needless weight, thereby balancing durability and aerodynamic qualities. For a plane's wings, aluminum is a great answer to both of these needs. Helicopters, meanwhile, have been more widely able to incorporate carbon fiber into their rotor blades. Naturally, every model of helicopter is built in different ways, with its own specifications, and so the precise makeup of its blades as well as its body will differ. The formidable Black Hawk helicopter, for instance, has blades composed of "spokes" of titanium and layers of Nomex, a strong and resilient fiber material used in advanced personal protective equipment. Prior to such advancements, though, helicopter blades were made of wood and other materials.