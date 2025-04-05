Do You Really Need To Avoid Using Cruise Control In The Rain?
Cruise control is an easy and convenient feature that lets you maintain a steady speed without constantly having to press the gas pedal. Not only can it take the pressure off you physically, it may also improve gas mileage and help maintain a consistent pace while driving on the highway. But while it's a useful feature in the right conditions, some warn against using it in certain weather situations, like rain. But is that warning legit, or is it a myth?
AAA cautions against using cruise control in wet conditions if it's set too fast. The reason for that is because hitting water at a high rate of speed could cause your car to hydroplane. If that happens, you could be in danger of getting into an accident. You also shouldn't use cruise control on slippery roads, for the same reason.
Edmunds agrees with that assessment, also warning that cruise control may not be reliable in wet conditions, thanks to the impact of water on the car's sensors. Then there's the issue of the car's traction, which you won't have the ability to control, if the cruise is on. Hitting the brakes to turn off the cruise control when encountering a dangerous wet spot may not be enough. You should be in charge of the car throughout the drive.
Experts have weighed in on using cruise control in the rain
If you're driving in the rain and concerned about maintaining control of the car the entire time, using cruise control is probably not the best idea. If your car hits standing water, and you need to regain control quickly, you might be in trouble. But what does an expert have to say?
Continental Automotive's Chief Engineer of Vehicle Dynamics in North America Robert Beaver spoke to Jalopnik in 2019 about using cruise control in the rain. According to Beaver, it takes a lot of water to cause hydroplaning and even if it happens during cruise control, you're likely going to be safe, thanks to the car's stability control system. "If you do enter a traction control event, or an ABS event, or a stability event, it'll kick the cruise control off."
Independent automotive journalist Robert Pepper wrote on Life's Too Short for Boring Cars in 2024, that the car's throttle will adjust during a hydroplaning event. The adjustment happens so fast, in fact, that you likely couldn't beat it. "That means that this idea that cruise control somehow spins the wheels out of control," Pepper wrote, "is fundamentally wrong." Of course, despite how safe you may be while using cruise control in the rain, it's always best to watch your speed. Going too fast in wet conditions could result in an accident, whether you're using cruise control or not.