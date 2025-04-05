Do You Really Need To Avoid Using Cruise Control In The Rain?

Cruise control is an easy and convenient feature that lets you maintain a steady speed without constantly having to press the gas pedal. Not only can it take the pressure off you physically, it may also improve gas mileage and help maintain a consistent pace while driving on the highway. But while it's a useful feature in the right conditions, some warn against using it in certain weather situations, like rain. But is that warning legit, or is it a myth?

AAA cautions against using cruise control in wet conditions if it's set too fast. The reason for that is because hitting water at a high rate of speed could cause your car to hydroplane. If that happens, you could be in danger of getting into an accident. You also shouldn't use cruise control on slippery roads, for the same reason.

Edmunds agrees with that assessment, also warning that cruise control may not be reliable in wet conditions, thanks to the impact of water on the car's sensors. Then there's the issue of the car's traction, which you won't have the ability to control, if the cruise is on. Hitting the brakes to turn off the cruise control when encountering a dangerous wet spot may not be enough. You should be in charge of the car throughout the drive.

