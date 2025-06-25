How Much Does A Hellfire Missile Cost?

"Buy cheap, buy twice," as the old saying goes. Though canny shoppers know that there are bargains to be had without compromising on quality, it's no secret that the military, in particular, boasts some very impressive and formidable tech at some eye-watering prices. In March 2024, then-president Biden's Department of Defense budget request was $849.8 billion. With a stunning sum like that in mind, it really makes you wonder about the costs of some of the military's best-known and deadliest weapons.

Take the Hellfire missile, one of the most potent weapons ever devised in the arena of armor-piercing and bunker-busting. There's isn't a tank in the world that can survive the force of a hit from the Hellfire missile, a rocket-propelled powerhouse that is 5.33 feet long and weighs around 107 lbs. It's versatile enough to be used on platforms from the marines' AH-1W Super Cobra to the monstrous Reaper drone, but unsurprisingly, all of this doesn't come cheap.

Of course, it's all but impossible to place an exact unit cost on Hellfire missiles, because the U.S. Army doesn't tend to shout such information from the rooftops. Nonetheless, The Defense Post, having "reviewed all Hellfire II missile sales to foreign countries since 2010 that were publicly available," places the price of a single Hellfire II "between $130,000 and $160,000." This kind of purchase, however, isn't just like picking up a pint of milk from the supermarket, and there are a lot more considerations that go into the final cost.