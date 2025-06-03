Can A Tank Survive A Hellfire Missile?

When it comes to fighting heavily armored vehicles, particularly tanks, rocket-propelled artillery has always been the way to go. As far back as World War II, rockets and missiles have been the weapons of choice for punching through the armor of heavy infantry vehicles. As it happens, one of the most potent tank-busting weapons ever created for the United States Military arose back in the 1970s, in the midst of the Cold War.

Out of fears of potential tank battles during the Cold War, the U.S. Military developed the very first Hellfire –short for HELiborne, Laser, FIRE and Forget — missile, the descendants of which have become the gold standard for tank destruction. As far as the U.S. Military is concerned, there is not a single tank owned by any military on Earth that can survive a direct hit from a Hellfire missile.

The current iteration of the Hellfire, the AGM-114 Hellfire II, is most commonly used by the United States, though missiles have also been sold to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and most recently, Ukraine. In 2020, the missile's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, estimated around 100,000 Hellfires are owned by militaries around the world. No matter who uses it or where, the Hellfire is almost definitely being used to destroy either armored infantry vehicles or heavily fortified locations like bunkers.

