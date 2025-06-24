Can You Use Synthetic Oil In An Older Engine?

Synthetic motor oil offers many advantages over conventional engine oil. Synthetics resist chemical degradation far better than traditional oils, and they typically have a higher viscosity index that enables them to better protect against friction during intense heat, extreme cold, or anything in between. The exceptional stability, low volatility, and artificial chemical compounds of fully synthetic oils have given them an exceptionally longer service life than conventional oils, with some extending beyond 10,000 miles between oil change intervals.

Although synthetic motor oil can cost two to four times as much as conventional oil, the benefits are worth the protection and longevity, which is why nearly 70% of new cars sold in 2019 left the factory with synthetic oils in their engines. All this information is fine and dandy for new or slightly newer cars, but what if you have an older model car? Will an older engine survive on synthetic oil?

Fortunately, synthetic oils will not harm older engines, and it doesn't matter if you have a Ford Model T, one of the great JDM cars of the 90s, or an older diesel truck. Moreover, synthetic motor oils are backward compatible with older engines, and switching from conventional to synthetic does not require an additional break-in period. Despite costing more, synthetic oil will make your older car more fuel efficient, run smoother, and help save you money through longer oil change intervals.