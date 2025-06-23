Here Is When And Why Your Should Use The 'L' On Your Car's Gear Shifter

Engineers and automotive designers have done their best to make sure the complicated machinery we call cars are easy to drive and understand — especially the parts that are important to our driving experience. Which, unfortunately, includes, perhaps, the most complicated component of a car: the transmission. Their solution is to use (in most cars) single characters to designate what gear you would like to put your car's transmission in.

Of course, you wouldn't even get a driver's license if you didn't know that "D" is drive, "R" is reverse, "P" is park, and so on and so forth. However, there are letters on some automatic or CVT cars' gear shifters that aren't as popular — and frankly, aren't as useful to the average driver. One of those is "L," a gear not consistent across automatic cars. You may or may not find it, depending on the brand and year of production. Some manufacturers use a "B" or just represent the same idea in low numbers.

In short, "L" means "low gear," and it forces your car to move at a lower gear ratio, meaning the engine turns more for each rotation of the wheel. Essentially, you use more of the car's power to rotate the wheel powerfully (torque) instead of quickly (speed). It has its uses, which we'll get to below.