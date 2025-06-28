13 Cars You Might Have Missed In The Last Of Us Seasons 1 And 2

In "The Last of Us," most cars didn't survive the apocalypse so much as they became part of the scenery. They're the skeletal remains of a lost world, with their rusted frames now just fancy planters for mutant vegetation. Doors? Missing. Windows? Shattered. Hopes and dreams of whoever owned them? Long gone. It's not all wrecks and rust, though. Every now and then, you step back in time, right into the brief moments before everything started falling apart. A 2000 Toyota Soluna taxi rolls through Jakarta traffic, still making its rounds. A Toyota Echo bumbles down the road, blissfully unaware of how this all ends. There's a strange calm to it, but only if you forget what's just around the corner.

Flash forward 20 years, and anything still running is either a military vehicle, a Frankenstein monster of scavenged parts and desperation, or Bill's legendary S-10. Yet the real poetry is in the background. An overturned minivan? A family's final road trip. That bullet-riddled sedan? Someone's last stand. And that one weirdly pristine BMW? Probably serving as a Clicker's weekend getaway by now. So, here's to the forgotten vehicles of "The Last of Us" — most of them dead, a few still hanging on, and one glorious Chevy that refuses to quit. Because in this world, even the cars have to fight to survive ... or at least make decent cover during a firefight.